Monticello High School fans took the ‘Orange Out’ fundraiser to heart at Friday night’s (Jan. 28) boys’ basketball team versus St. Joseph-Ogden. Pictured here is the student section, dressed in orange as part of a tribute to former school nurse Natalie McDowell, who died in an auto accident last year. Orange was her favorite color. The MHS pep club raised about $11,000 through various fundraisers, all of which will be donated to one of Mrs. McDowell’s favorite charities, the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
‘Orange Out’ raises $11,000
- Steve Hoffman
-
- Updated
Steve Hoffman
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
Latest News
- AS TIME GOES BY: Week of Feb. 2, 2022
- Applications being taken for Thomas Dixon Memorial Scholarships
- New state law leads to local liquor code changes
- Tiebreaker helps wrestlers to pair of wins to finish regular season
- Two wins for the Sages; new record for Fultz
- Business bootcamp offering 12th session
- Pie fundraiser proceeds to be donated to St. Jude
- ‘Orange Out’ raises $11,000
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
- Cancellations and postponements
- Shonkwiler-Coates engagement
- Monticello snow removal process outlined
- Monticello woman's sentencing for neglect in brother's death continued
- Pritzker to propose tax relief in budget address
- New state law leads to local liquor code changes
- AS TIME GOES BY: Week of Feb. 2, 2022
- Mental health center gets high marks from D-W school board
- Business bootcamp offering 12th session
- AS TIME GOES BY: Week of Jan. 26, 2022