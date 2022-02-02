Orange out student section

Monticello High School fans took the ‘Orange Out’ fundraiser to heart at Friday night’s (Jan. 28) boys’ basketball team versus St. Joseph-Ogden. Pictured here is the student section, dressed in orange as part of a tribute to former school nurse Natalie McDowell, who died in an auto accident last year. Orange was her favorite color. The MHS pep club raised about $11,000 through various fundraisers, all of which will be donated to one of Mrs. McDowell’s favorite charities, the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

