As the sight of food trucks increases in Monticello, the city has approved an ordinance to regulate them.
The city council unanimously approved the ordinance on Sept. 28, requiring mobile food vendors to register with the city, submit health department permits, provide proof they have permission to locate on property where they operate, and submit vehicle registration and proof of liability and automobile insurance.
“After receiving numerous complaints from local establishments regarding the lack of regulation for mobile food truck vendors, Mayor (Larry) Stoner and City Administrator (Terry) Summers directed staff and legal counsel to draft an ordinance that addresses regulations for these types of businesses,” City Community Development Director Callie Jo McFarland told the council.
“The city has no oversight, nor requirements as to making sure those operations are following the guidelines as they relate to reporting sales tax, securing the appropriate health department certificates and insurance,” she said prior to passage of the ordinance.
“Would they need to get a permit each week, then?” asked city council member Tammy Sebens.
“The way it is set up, yes, but I’m sure we can work something out where if they know they’re going to be here say, every Friday for a month, we could (permit) it one time,” said McFarland.
Fellow council member Rodney Burris suggested more of an annual license requirement, which Police Chief John Carter agreed would be “a great idea.” That was incorporated into the law, which goes into effect Jan. 1.
Other parts of the mobile food vendor ordinance include:
–All food items for sale and their price shall be posted on the exterior of the food vehicle or pushcart.
–Food vendor personnel must not drink alcohol beverages, shout or call to prospective customers or disturb the peace while on duty.
–Food trucks may not be located with 200 feet of any school property between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. when school is in session unless permission has been obtained by the school district.
–Food vendors can operate eight hours in one location between from 8 am. and 9 p.m. each day.
–Service cannot be provided door-to-door.
–Permits cost $25 and $10 for each additional vehicle or pushcart.
–Registration requirements are waived for food vehicles taking part in special events that are authorized by their own city-issued permit.