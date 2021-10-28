OSMAN — Osman Immanuel Lutheran Church will hold a drive-up and carry-out benefit soup supper for Brian Butler from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. He lives in Bellflower and is recovering from a massive heart attack and stroke.
He had a kidney transplant 10 years ago. Unfortunately, the kidney has failed and now is on dialysis three days a week. At this time, he cannot work and has medical expenses.
Thrivent Financial will provide an action team card to buy supplies for the benefit.
The menu for the supper will be chili, potato soup, oyster soup, sandwiches, and desserts.
With COVID rules, masks must be worn inside the hall. It is requested that one person from each family to come inside the hall and select their food choices. Meals will be sacked up to be taken home. Indoor dining will not be available.
A free will offering will be taken. If you are interested in donating and can’t attend, please make the check to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman and mail to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 942 Grape Ave. Fisher, IL 61843. The church is located in the country between Bellflower and Mansfield.