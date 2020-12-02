An outdoor wedding and event venue in rural Mansfield is a step closer to getting a special use permit from Piatt County.
Victor and Nadalie Walsh told the zoning board of appeals on Nov. 19 that they had received several requests to use a wooded parcel next to their home southeast of Mansfield for at least two weddings. To do so legally, a permit is required for it to operate on agriculturally-zoned land.
“I’m going to hang some cafe-style lights in the trees and let people profess their loves for each other,” said Victor Walsh of his proposal.
He was asked if there was adequate parking. Walsh told the ZBA there would be an area set aside near the existing driveway and detached garage for people to park.
“It’s a way to use that parcel. We’re not looking at hundreds and hundreds of people,” said Walsh. The venue is located near the Piatt/Champaign County line along the Sangamon River.
The special use permit request now goes to the Piatt County board for consideration on Dec. 9.
Other action
The ZBA also recommended approval of three other requests at the session:
–A variance to allow Harold Vogelzang to allow for the sale and residential use of 5 acres of a 140-acre parcel of A-1 (agriculture) zoned land at 681 E 1950 North Road, Monticello, to allow Vogelzang to deed that parcel to his son.
–A special use permit allowing Frontier Farms at 172 E 1500 North Road, Cisco, to construct and operate a grain leg elevator and grain storage facilities. The SUP was needed in order for the 145-foot high leg to exceed the county’s maximum height of 45 feet.
–A variation for Michael Mack to construct a 50 by 60 foot shed 20 feet from the right of way on a 2.35-acre parcel of A-1 zoned land at 1209 E Old Route 47 in White Heath. Mack, who said he will use the building as a shop for his tractor trailer, was needed after he found a pipeline that also had a 25 foot setback.
All of the requests go before the county board next week.