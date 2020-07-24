Several Piatt County-area school districts are planning to allow parents to opt into a remote learning model when the 2020-21 school year starts, even if a district is offering in-person teaching this fall.
School officials warn that current plans are subject to change pending further guidance from state sources and input from staff and parents, and indeed, a 103-page update was released by the Illinois State Board of Education late Thursday. But as of Friday morning, Arthur, Bement, DeLand-Weldon and Monticello are planning to offer five days of in-person instruction, albeit with shorter school days to accommodate increased cleaning of school buildings.
For Arthur, Bement, DeLand-Weldon and Monticello, plans are also to allow parents to opt-in for remote/distance learning should they feel uncomfortable with their children returning to school buildings. Those signing up for remote learning must do so for an entire semester.
Blue Ridge is planning a hybrid model right now: Students will attend two days per week (half of the student body on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the other half Thursdays and Fridays). Students will combine that with remote learning three days per week. Parents can also choose to go all online with purchased curriculum that is supported by office hours of district staff.
Cerro Gordo Superintendent Brett Robinson chose not to disclose the district's most recent plans with the Journal-Republican, saying he wanted parents to hear it directly from him. Information posted on the district website on July 14 said schools would be in-person this fall. In that post Robinson said the district plans on in-person instruction five days per week.
Here is a snapshot of area district school reopening plans. More detail is available on most district websites and/or Twitter feeds. Some are also adjusting start of school dates.
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond – Full in-person instruction five days per week with early dismissal at 1:17 p.m. for the high school and 1:30 p.m. for grade schools. A remote option will be available to families, with more details to follow.
Bement – Full in-person instruction Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. until 2 p.m. The early dismissal, like in most districts, is to “allow us extra time to thoroughly clean the school each day, preparing for the next day,” said Superintendent Sheila Greenwood.
Blue Ridge – Two days per week in-person combined with three days of remote learning. An all-online learning option is also available.
Cerro Gordo – Full in-person instruction Monday through Friday, with dismissal approximately one hour early each day, according to the July 14 post on the district website.
DeLand-Weldon – Parents have a choice between in-person or remote instruction for their children. Staggered arrival times and passing periods will reduce interaction between people in the buildings. Lunch will also be divided into two shifts. Lockers will be spaced as much as possible. In-person dismissal is planned for 1:30 p.m.
Monticello – Parents have a choice between in-person or remote instruction for their children with dismissal between 1 and 1:15 p.m. daily, depending on the school building. Elementary school students will be served lunch in small groups and in large spaces. Middle and high schoolers will be given a lunch to go at dismissal.