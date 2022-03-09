FARMER CITY — Construction will begin on a new playground area in southwest Farmer City that Mayor Scott Testory calls “the most elaborate” in the town of about 2,000 population.
Testory said the Prairie Ridge subdivision was promised a playground when it was developed in 1999, but heretofore it hadn’t happened. This spring it will when a professional crew rolls into town to put up the playground equipment that will be available to everyone.
Tax increment financing district money will be used to built the Playground Circus.
“The TIF was close to expiring,” Testory said. “There were a few things we wanted to get done before it expired. A park will really enhance the homes in that subdivision.”
The subdivision includes more than 30 homes.
The playground will be located near a Gibson Area Hospital clinic, and hospital officials said people using the playground are welcome to park in the clinic parking lot, Testory said. In exchange, the city will pave the lot this spring.
The new playground will include two play areas for different age groups — one for 2-to-5 year-olds and one for 5-to-12-year-olds. There will also be four swings and a tire swing. Several benches with shade will surround the site.
The playground will feature a blue theme to match the colors of Blue Ridge schools.
“We will be adding some (Americans with Disabilities Act) amenities as well,” Testory said.
The city council opted for a longer-lasting rubber play surface rather than wood chips “to eliminate the maintenance on the playground for about 15 to 20 years. Otherwise, you have to do the chip maintenance every year,” Testory said.
The council included a line item in its budget to fund the surface replacement in a decade and a half.
Testory, who is in his third year as mayor, said the city has been focusing “on catching up with our city maintenance and increasing our quality of living in Farmer City, and (the playground) is one of them.
“This subdivision has room for development, and we’re hoping” the addition of the playground might help spur growth.