The “parklets” installed in downtown Monticello May 29 to increase outdoor seating capacity at local restaurants will likely remain through the end of August, according to city officials.
Installed after the state decided to allow outdoor seating (indoor service is still not allowed due to COVID-19 regulations), the reception has been good enough to keep the parklets in place through August.
“The feedback overall has been great, so I think we should continue it through the summer,” said City Community Development Director Callie Jo McFarland.
Council member Mary Vogt is one of many who appreciate the parklets, which take parking spots and convert them into restaurant seating.
“I appreciate the work the city and Monticello Main Street did to make the parklets happen. The last time we met it was a concept, and now it has been brought to fruition,” said Vogt. “I had a chance to go out to lunch with some co-workers, and it was really nice. I appreciate the chance for our restaurants to be open, and the work that it took and the collaboration to get it done.”
There is a chance that the concept will return during warm weather next year, whether there is a virus to contend with or not.
“We’ve had discussions already about whether to do this every year. We need to see it operate under normal circumstances before we make that decision,” added McFarland.
Aldermen approved an amendment to the liquor code to add parklets to the ordinance. It was approved 7-1 with Rodney Burris casting the “no” vote. Another amendment adding a seventh Class H liquor license – which allows for outdoor seating – for Bergie’s, was also approved 7-1.
Several city council members and staff complimented the community and planners of the Demonstration for Justice and Peace, which drew 500 to the courthouse square on June 6.
“The residents of Monticello did themselves proud, showing the community with its best foot forward,” said Mayor Larry Stoner.
Burris was also impressed with the event.
“It went very well. I think a lot of people got to air a lot of opinions, and open up discussion. I think it was great,” he said.
Tom Reed complimented staff on their work to help ensure the event was well-planned and peaceful.
“I appreciate the work the staff did to get ready for the event,” said Reed. “I know they put a lot of time in on it.”
Monticello police officer Terry Jones told the council that many area agencies helped with the event, including Illinois State Police, Piatt County Sheriff’s Department, ILEAS Mobile Field Force, Bement Police, Kirby Ambulance, Monticello Fire, Cisco Fire, Mid-Piatt Fire, Monticello Public Works, City Administrator Terry Summers and City Administrative Assistant/City Clerk Jill Potts.
In other action, the council:
–Heard a proclamation read by Stoner honoring the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society on its 40th anniversary as an organization;
–was reminded that the Piatt County Hyper-Reach mass notification system is up and running. To sign up to receive notices, go to https://signup.hyper-reach.com/ilpiattsignup.html or by texting “alert” to 217-262-6981.
Piatt County Emergency Management Agency Director Mike Holmes told the county board last week that 1,200 people have already signed up for the local Hyper-Reach system; and
–heard a monthly report from Fire Chief John Rupkey, who said the department responded to 39 calls in May.