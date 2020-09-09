University of Illinois graduate Dr. Dave Mayer has -advocated for patient safety for decades, speaking all over the world in a quest for zero preventable deaths at medical care facilities.
But he got the distinct feeling people weren’t really listening, despite his estimate that about 200,000 die in the United States from preventable medical error each year.
So he decided to go on a Forrest Gump-style walk to change things up, incorporating his love of baseball by attempting to walk around every Major League ballpark in the nation.
“I’ve been giving presentations everywhere across the world, and it’s not making a big difference, because no one realizes it that it’s an issue,” said Dr. Mayer in a recent visit to Monticello. “So I finally just said, I’m just going to start walking and maybe that will work, because the presentations and the summits and meetings we hold haven’t riled people up enough to make change.”
He honors those who have died during his walks, and on his long stroll around Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park he thought of Gabby Galbo, the Monticello five-year-old who died in 2012 after an undetected tick bite developed into the extreme infection of sepsis. It led to the 2016 passage of Gabby’s Law in Illinois, which requires hospitals in Illinois to implement evidence-based processes for quickly recognizing and treating sepsis.
Congressman Rodney Davis has introduced legislation to make such protocols mandatory on a national basis.
Meanwhile, Dr. Mayer is letting his feet do the talking right now, walking up to 17 miles per day when he is near MLB ballparks.
His original goal was to attend a game at Miller Park in Milwaukee, then walk to Chicago where he would attend a game of his beloved Cubs in Wrigley Field, where he has season tickets.
“I would literally walk into my season tickets on Friday to take in the Cubs-Reds game,” he said.
Of course, COVID-19 delayed the baseball season and shelved those plans. So Dr. Mayer instead walked between spring training sites in Arizona, covering 128 miles in 10 days in the Arizona heat this past spring before hitting the road on a nationwide tour of major league parks.
As the executive director of the MedStar Health Institute for Quality and Safety and the CEO of the Patent Safety Movement Foundation, he has walked about 1,200 miles and visited 17 MLB ball parks thus far, spreading the word through local media and anyone who will listen about preventable patient harm.
“Our goal is zero deaths from medical error,” said the doctor, who earned both his bachelor’s and doctorate degrees at the University of Illinois, and previously worked at the University of Illinois Medical Center in Chicago.
“We’ve got to do better,” he added.
Gabby’s parents – Tony and Elizabeth Galbo – met Dr. Mayer in 2016, and the Galbo’s now co-chair a Patient Safety Movement committee that is coming up with protocols for hospitals on how to prevent sepsis, which claims about 300,000 lives annually.
“It’s a foundation that embraces families like ours. They direct them, they also let their voices be heard. But the biggest thing is they are doing something about it, legislatively,” said Tony Galbo.
Getting more regulations in place is an uphill climb, admits Dr. Mayer.
“No one wants to be more regulated, but enough is enough. We need to be accountable, we need to be transparent, and we need to have incentives aligned to programs that are investing in quality and safety. The hospitals that aren’t, they should be penalized,” he said.
His first goal is to “get people to say wow” when they realize the scope of the issue. Next, he advocates that patients and their families be more educated when it comes to their medical care – writing things down, even recording what a doctor says so they can get it right later, including how often to take medications.
His estimate of 200,000 dying annually from preventable medical harm is the middle ground of several studies that ranged from 180,000 to to 440,000 per year, sources that include the U.S. Inspector General and a study from the British Medical Journal.
While in Monticello, Dr. Mayer met up with the Galbo’s at Gabby’s Gazebo in Nick’s Park, and delivered a painted rock that he crafts for all those he walks for.
How to be prepared
Dr. Mayer has the following tips that patients and their families should follow when receiving medical care:
– Be informed and educated patients and family members.
“If you’re going into the hospital, have someone there 24/7 with you to be an advocate. Have somebody at the bedside,” he said. Ask questions, particularly what medications are being administered and what their goal is.
– Don’t be afraid to talk to your doctor, nurse and care team.
“Most of them want to be a partner in care. We’re honored to be able to try and treat and heal you, but we need to do it together. We need to be partners. I can’t assume that this is the best treatment for you until I’ve talked to you and found out what your goals and needs and values are.”
Summit
The Patient Safety Movement was scheduled to hold a summit in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 17. It will now be held online, but guest speakers will still include President Bill Clinton, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, and World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Remote participation is free. Additional information is available at https://patientsafetymovement.org/.