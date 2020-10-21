Development Pepsin Hill in Monticello is back to square one after a potential builder has withdrawn.
Spencer Atkins had proposed 21 townhouses and three commercial/retail structures for the two-acre site, but met resistance from the public when necessary permits came before the city council in July. Residents were concerned about possible danger of passing grain trucks, along with how the development would fit into downtown.
Atkins said at that same meeting that, “the last thing we want to do as an organization is put safety at risk or harm,” and Monticello city staff confirmed on Oct. 13 that he had not met a deadline for further consideration.
“He has not moved forward. He realizes the temporary development agreement he had with the city on that parcel expired as of the 24th of September, and he has been notified,” said City Community Development Director Callie Jo McFarland.
McFarland recommended the city stand pat on developing the property for now, and instead concentrate on a possible state grant to extent sidewalks and lighting from downtown across Market Street through the site.
“With the COVID impact, I think it would be a good idea for the city to pursue the grant and see what happens there and sometime next year reevaluate,” she said. “I got several requests from developers after the fact asking what was going on. I know for a fact that we have a shortage of commercial space and know for a fact we would have filled that space.
“I don’t think the needs of the community have changed, but at the end of the day if he’s not comfortable with it, that’s fine. We accept that.”
McFarland recommended reevaluating the property sometime in 2021.
The property was the home to the Pepsin Syrup factory until 1985, and the city used federal and state dollars and loans to clean up the site 20 years later.
In other action, the council:
–Approved Nick Andruczyk as a new volunteer fire fighter.
–approved a low bid of $86,975.25 for Visu Sewer of Missouri to install cured in place slip lining into about 2,315 of sewer pipe as part of a long-term upgrade of the city system;
–was reminded that trick or treat hours are 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31, extended since the holiday is on a Saturday this year;
– heard from Fire Chief John Rupkey that the department responded to 36 calls in September, 28 of which were medical in nature; and
– announced there would be a budget workshop prior to the Oct. 26 regular council meeting.