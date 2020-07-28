A townhouse and commercial development for Pepsin Hill has been put on hold by the Monticello city council amid possible traffic and pedestrian concerns.
Council members on Monday (July 27) failed to waive a first reading for the planned unit development, which includes several permits needed for the proposal put forth by developer Spencer Atkins to proceed.
City Council procedure requires two readings at different meetings before action can be taken on an ordinance, unless the second reading is waived. Since the first reading was not waived, the planned unit development will be see its second reading and possible council action on Aug. 10.
Derrick Bruhn of Top Flight Grain Co. told the council that about 1,500 grain trucks go by Pepsin Hill each fall on their way to the grain storage facilities in Monticello.
“Our biggest concern is safety,” he said.
The Pepsin Hill proposal includes not only 21 townhouses and three commercial/retail structures, but a reworking of North Park Street to ease a curve onto Railroad Street, something city officials hope will help traffic flow.
Rachel LeJeune of Willow Tree Missions spoke in favor of the townhouses, noting that rentals are currently at a premium in Monticello and average $1,000 per month.
Atkins said a walkway included in the proposal was meant to keep pedestrians safe, and added that multifamily housing followed the city's request for proposal.
“We thought we were following the RFP,” he said. “The last thing we want to do as an organization is put safety at risk or harm.”
Voting to waive the first reading were Tammy Sebens, Pam Harlan and Rodney Burris . Voting against it were Mary Vogt, Wendall Brock, Mike Koon and Mike Frerichs.
Aldermen approved three other zoning requests: One will allow Monticello Christian Academy to operate a private school in the North State Street Professional Building at 1109 N. State St.; another will allow for another use at 450 W. Main St. to accommodate a nine-hole miniature golf course; and the other waives height limits and will allow lighting for a sign at Sage Woods on the Kirby Medical Center Campus.
This story will be updated.