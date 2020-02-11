Concerns regarding safety, parking and proper use of a parcel of land helped win over the Monticello city council Monday, as it voted 5 to 2 to deny an amendment to zoning measures for a 46-unit apartment complex proposed for the current site of Monticello Bowl.
Four people addressed the council during public participation regarding the proposal for 1412 N. Market St. Some, like Lynn's Pharmacy owner Lynn McConnell, said he was not against the apartments “if done correctly,” but felt the lack of a sidewalk along a state highway was an issue.
Andrew Robinson, a property owner near the MVAH proposal, was concerned the development would not only “look totally out of place,” but that the three-story structure would be too large for the lot and hard for local firefighting equipment to reach due to its height.
Steve Shreffler proposed the Pepsin Hill site as a better location for apartments.
MVAH received a conditional use permit for the project a year ago, in addition to a variance to allow 58 parking places, less than the 92 required by city zoning code. But those zoning measures were for a senior citizens only complex. MVAH asked for the age restriction to be lifted in order to have a better chance at receiving state funding to help with construction costs.
After some discussion, council members voted against amending the permit in order to lift the age restriction for the income-capped housing. Voting “yes” were Tom Reed and Rodney Burris.
MVAH's permit and variance for senior-only housing is still in effect if the firm wishes to pursue it.
