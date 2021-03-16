DELAND – The developer of a potential 4-megawatt solar array south of DeLand has been given another year to start the project.
The Piatt County Board on March 10 voted to extend the special-use permit for 329 Frontier Piatt, a subsidiary of Borrego Solar Systems, giving the firm another year to begin the project.
When the permit was approved in 2019, one condition was that construction should begin within two years. It also allowed for extensions of one year at a time with county board approval.
Borrego Solar spokesman Melissa Samaroo told the zoning board the company still hopes to get energy credits from a state program, one that slowed after green lighting a portion of project requests in 2019.
“In April of 2019, the adjustable block program ended up holding a lottery for the projects that would be selected to move forward. This project was not selected as one of those sites,” Samaroo said.
“However, we do expect more legislation to be passed for these community solar projects, this session especially because the governor’s office is having a number of conversations with interested parties throughout this legislative session with the intent of getting something passed by May.
“We’re hoping that, if we keep our permit active for this project that we’ll be able to move forward with it once legislation passes this session.”
DeLand-area farmer Jim Reed suggested 329 Frontier Piatt be required to become a member of the Joint Utility Locating Association so underground infrastructure can be located when needed via GPS.
“I think it would be beneficial for land owners and future generations to have a map of all of this underground infrastructure that’s going to be created,” Reed said.
Kip Smith of Borrego Solar said the proposed lease with the landowner, K.C. Herm Land LLC, requires underground infrastructure to be removed as part of the decommissioning of the solar farm.
He also answered questions regarding drainage, saying there are ongoing discussions with the local drainage district to alleviate any concerns. Plans are to replace an existing tile with a larger one to better drain the property.
The county board voted unanimously to extend the SUP by one year, on the condition that all concerns from the drainage district are satisfied.
In January, the county board also gave a one-year extension to Farmer City USS Solar, which still has plans to pursue a 3.2-megawatt solar project on a 24-acre site just north and east of Farmer City.
The board approved permits for three solar farm proposals Jan. 9, 2019, with the other one being a Madden Creek Solar project on the Piatt/Champaign County line led by Geronimo Energy.