MONTICELLO — After a closed session at its July 28 meeting, the Monticello school board approved the following:
—Hiring of Max Barrows, middle school head wrestling coach; Maureen Clark, Washington Elementary cook; Mindy Donahue, Rotary Interact sponsor; Tonya Flavin, middle school long-term sixth grade substitute teacher; Katie Fulton, middle school head scholastic bowl sponsor; Briana Hendrickson, high school assistant Lifesavers sponsor; Devin Kyler, middle school eight grade girls basketball coach; Tessa Meinders, White Heath fourth grade teacher; Tishna Paskavich, White Heath Elementary cook; Caitlin Robinson, district nurse; Michael Robinson, middle school seventh grade girls basketball coach; Ian Shepard, high school drum line coach; Brittany Taylor, White Heath fifth grade teacher; John Tilford, high school part-time English teacher;
—accepted the resignations of Maureen Clark, Washington playground supervisor; Breanna Johnson, White Heath fourth grade teacher; Junsara King, Washington cook; Chris Lewis, White Heath part-time custodian; Nick Stokowski, middle school seventh grade boys’ basketball coach;
—approved the reassignment of Mackenzie Klein from White Heath fifth grade teacher to middle school eighth grade science teacher;
—approved a leave of absence for Andrea Bailey, middle school sixth grade social studies teacher;
—approved maternity leaves of absence for Chelsea Ehrhardt, high school Spanish and Anne Celine Shiley, Washington first grade; and
—approved Jenna Stanko as a high school volunteer golf coach.