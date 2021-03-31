SPRINGFIELD – Governor Pritzker today announced Illinois K-12 school districts are receiving $7 billion in federal funding to support students as they return to the classroom after distance and hybrid learning due to COVID-19.
With this unprecedented level of funding, Governor Pritzker asked education experts to share best practices and recommendations to best support students, including academic and behavioral counseling; out-of-classroom experiences like high-value tutoring, after school programs and summer camps; and creating individualized student profiles to craft the best plans for all students.
Recommended funding for Piatt County-area school districts (includes all three rounds of Elementary and Secondary Education School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) Allocations):
– Arthur: $3,412,812
– Bement: $575,877
– Blue Ridge: $1,433,131
– Cerro Gordo: $1,203,099
– DeLand-Weldon: $657,311
– Monticello: $1,551,286
Recommendations are available online through the P-20 Council’s Learning Renewal Resource Guide, which is being released to all school districts today. The 180-page guide has ideas from experts and stakeholders from across the state to help school districts renew learning and provide ongoing feedback.
“If you’re a parent, I know you’ve spent most of this pandemic worried about how your kids are learning – with all the screens and Zooms, sometimes you’re worried about whether they’re learning at all,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “My administration is taking a little bit of that worry off your plates. I’m committed to making sure that Illinois leads the nation in assisting schools to make this new $7 billion count over the next several years to overcome the pandemic’s effects on our students, parents and educators.”
The latest round of unprecedented federal funding for schools, through the American Rescue Plan, allocates more than $5 billion for pre-K through 12th grade education in Illinois, 90 percent of which will flow directly to school districts. Illinois’ education system has been awarded more than $7.8 billion in federal pandemic relief funding in total over three rounds of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund program, with $7 billion flowing directly to school districts over the next three years.
School districts can also leverage regular federal grants to support learning renewal for students in the greatest need, such as low-income students, English Learners, and students with disabilities. Additionally, higher education institutions in Illinois will receive $1.3 billion from the third round of federal support, for a total of $2.5 billion across the three rounds of funding primarily from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.