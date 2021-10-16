MONTICELLO — The Piatt County Soil & Water Conservation District, with Mapping Solutions, has announced the release of the recently published Piatt County Plat Book. This spiral-bound book features the standard landownership map pages showing townships and ranges within the county, including property boundaries for all rural parcels. Also, the landownership maps are the new enhanced LiDAR aerial view maps that show a 3D-like topographical look at the local land and 1927 historical maps showing the landowners as recorded at that time/.
In this updated edition, additional information includes a soils map, watersheds map, county road map, road index, landowner index, and more.
This information is valuable to anyone interested, particularly those who own land in Piatt County. Prospective or adjoining property owners, hunters, foresters, timber and petroleum industry personnel, emergency services and many others could benefit from this valuable information.
The 2021 Piatt County Plat Book is available for purchase at the Piatt County Soil & Water Conservation District, located at 1209 Bear Lane in Monticello. www.piattcountyswcd.com
Those interested can also register for a chance to win a free premium wall map or a SmartMap. For more information, please contact the office at 217-762-2146.
Wall maps, a smart phone friendly SmartMap, and an eBook version are all also available for purchase by visiting www.mappingsolutionsgis.com.