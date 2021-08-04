CLINTON — The laughter, rooster crows, and other barnyard sounds heard at the DeWitt County 4-H Fairground could mean only one thing. The 2021 4-H show was in progress. DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt 4-H members converged upon the fairgrounds July 9 through July 12 to show their livestock and general projects. Here is a list of the Piatt County 4-H members who received awards at the 4-H show awards ceremony held on Sunday, July 11, at the fairgrounds.
4-H shows are often the highlight of the 4-H year and provide opportunities for 4-H members to demonstrate new knowledge, abilities, skills, and attitudes. For more information about this year’s 4-H show, please contact jrward@illinois.edu.
Piatt County winners included:
Animal Science
State Fair Delegate for Animal Science – Grace Staph
Career & Leadership
Best of Show Career & Leadership – Grace Burnsmier
Champion College & Career Readiness Ready4Life Exhibit – Grace Burnsmier
Champion College & Career Readiness Ready4Life Exhibit – Grace Burnsmier
Global Civic Engagement
Champion Collection Exhibit – Grace Stapf
Creative Arts
Champion Creative Writing Exhibit – Grace Stapf
Champion Theatre Arts Exhibit – Grace Stapf
Champion Food Decorating Intermediate Exhibit – Claire Reedy
Champion Chalk/Carbon/Pigment on Canvas, Paper or Glass Exhibit – Grace Burnsmier
Champion Glass/Plastic Exhibit – Connor Altan
Champion Paper Exhibit – Grace Stapf
Champion 3-D Mixed Media Exhibit – Kody Roberts
Champion Wood Exhibit – Connor Altan
State Fair Delegate for Communications – Grace Stapf
State Fair Delegate for Theatre Arts – Grace Stapf
State Fair Delegate for Food Decorating – Claire Reedy
State Fair Delegates for Chalk/Carbon/Pigment on Canvas, Paper or Glass – Grace Burnsmier, Kody Roberts
State Fair Delegate for Clay – Corinne Blacker
State Fair Delegate for Fiber – Cassandra Block
State Fair Delegate for Fiber Non-Original – Ava Schrage
State Fair Delegate for Glass/Plastic – Connor Altan
State Fair Delegate for Heritage Arts – Grace Stapf
State Fair Delegate for Metal – Connor Altan
State Fair Delegate for Nature – Grace Burnsmier
State Fair Delegate for Paper – Grace Stapf
State Fair Delegate for 3D Design/Mixed Media – Kody Roberts
State Fair Delegate for Wood – Connor Altan
State Fair Alternates for Food Decorating – Ella Corum, Grace Stapf
State Fair Alternates for Chalk/Carbon/Pigment on Canvas, Paper or Glass – Cassandra Block, Ava Reedy
State Fair Alternate for Clay – Connor Altan, Grace Stapf
State Fair Alternate for Glass/Plastic – Grace Stapf
State Fair Alternate for Heritage Arts – Connor Altan
State Fair Alternate for Paper – Connor Altan
State Fair Alternate for 3D Design/Mixed Media – Kaydance Wooton
State Fair Alternates for Wood – Cassandra Block, Kody Roberts
Environmental Sciences:
State Fair Delegate for Geology – Lillian Taylor
Food Systems:
State Fair Delegate for Floriculture – Claire Reedy
State Fair Delegate for Vegetable Gardening – Della Taylor
Champion Cooking 101 Exhibit – Ava Schrage
Champion Cooking 201 Exhibit – Claire Reedy
Champion Sports Nutrition Exhibit – Jacob Wenke
Champion Food Preservation Exhibit – Grace Stapf
State Fair Delegates for Foods – Ella Corum, Claire Reedy, Ava Schrage, Grace Stapf, Jacob Wenke, Kaydance Wooton
State Fair Alternates for Foods – Anna Block, Grace Burnsmier, Logan Pyatt
Champion STEAM Clothing 2 Exhibit – Ella Corum
Champion Sewing Skills (Mary Ahlrich Award) – Ella Corum
Champion Sewing Skills (Mary Ahlrich Award) – Della Taylor
Champion Junk Drawer Robotics Exhibit – Korbyn Corum
State Fair Delegates for STEAM Clothing – Ella Corum, Logan Pyatt, Della Taylor
State Fair Delegate for Electricity – Anna Block
State Fair Delegate for Robotics – Korbyn Corum
State Fair Delegates for Woodworking – Gabrielle Block, Kody Roberts
State Fair Alternate for Woodworking – Korbyn Corum
Beef
Champion AOB Heifer – Joseph Wenke
Reserve Champion Angus Heifer – Joseph Wenke
Champion Hereford Steer – Jacob Wenke
Reserve Champion Hereford Steer – Jeremiah Wenke
Champion Shorthorn Steer – Jeremiah Wenke
Reserve Champion Simmental Steer – Joseph Wenke
Reserve Champion Rate of Gain Market – Jeremiah Wenke
Goats
Grand Champion Meat Buck – Jacob Wenke
Grand Champion Meat Doe – Joseph Wenke
Reserve Grand Champion Meat Doe – Jeremiah Wenke
Grand Champion Meat Wether - Joseph Wenke
Reserve Grand Champion Meat Wether, Jacob Wenke
Grand Champion Market Doe – Jeremiah Wenke
Reserve Grand Champion Market Doe – Jacob Wenke
Poultry
Reserve Grand Champion Standard Pullet – Corinne Blacker
Reserve Grand Champion Egg Production – Ava Reedy
Rabbits
Jr. Showmanship – Claire Reedy
Rookie of the Year – Claire Reedy
Sheep
Reserve Supreme Market Lamb – Joseph Wenke
Jr. Showmanship – Cadence Clapp
Champion Wether – Jeremiah Wenke
Reserve Champion Market Ewe – Joseph Wenke
Swine
Reserve Champion AOB Barrow – Jacob Wenke