CLINTON — The laughter, rooster crows, and other barnyard sounds heard at the DeWitt County 4-H Fairground could mean only one thing. The 2021 4-H show was in progress. DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt 4-H members converged upon the fairgrounds July 9 through July 12 to show their livestock and general projects. Here is a list of the Piatt County 4-H members who received awards at the 4-H show awards ceremony held on Sunday, July 11, at the fairgrounds.

4-H shows are often the highlight of the 4-H year and provide opportunities for 4-H members to demonstrate new knowledge, abilities, skills, and attitudes. For more information about this year’s 4-H show, please contact jrward@illinois.edu.

Piatt County winners included:

Animal Science

State Fair Delegate for Animal Science – Grace Staph

Career & Leadership

Best of Show Career & Leadership – Grace Burnsmier

Champion College & Career Readiness Ready4Life Exhibit – Grace Burnsmier

Global Civic Engagement

Champion Collection Exhibit – Grace Stapf

Creative Arts

Champion Creative Writing Exhibit – Grace Stapf

Champion Theatre Arts Exhibit – Grace Stapf

Champion Food Decorating Intermediate Exhibit – Claire Reedy

Champion Chalk/Carbon/Pigment on Canvas, Paper or Glass Exhibit – Grace Burnsmier

Champion Glass/Plastic Exhibit – Connor Altan

Champion Paper Exhibit – Grace Stapf

Champion 3-D Mixed Media Exhibit – Kody Roberts

Champion Wood Exhibit – Connor Altan

State Fair Delegate for Communications – Grace Stapf

State Fair Delegate for Theatre Arts – Grace Stapf

State Fair Delegate for Food Decorating – Claire Reedy

State Fair Delegates for Chalk/Carbon/Pigment on Canvas, Paper or Glass – Grace Burnsmier, Kody Roberts

State Fair Delegate for Clay – Corinne Blacker

State Fair Delegate for Fiber – Cassandra Block

State Fair Delegate for Fiber Non-Original – Ava Schrage

State Fair Delegate for Glass/Plastic – Connor Altan

State Fair Delegate for Heritage Arts – Grace Stapf

State Fair Delegate for Metal – Connor Altan

State Fair Delegate for Nature – Grace Burnsmier

State Fair Delegate for Paper – Grace Stapf

State Fair Delegate for 3D Design/Mixed Media – Kody Roberts

State Fair Delegate for Wood – Connor Altan

State Fair Alternates for Food Decorating – Ella Corum, Grace Stapf

State Fair Alternates for Chalk/Carbon/Pigment on Canvas, Paper or Glass – Cassandra Block, Ava Reedy

State Fair Alternate for Clay – Connor Altan, Grace Stapf

State Fair Alternate for Glass/Plastic – Grace Stapf

State Fair Alternate for Heritage Arts – Connor Altan

State Fair Alternate for Paper – Connor Altan

State Fair Alternate for 3D Design/Mixed Media – Kaydance Wooton

State Fair Alternates for Wood – Cassandra Block, Kody Roberts

Environmental Sciences:

State Fair Delegate for Geology – Lillian Taylor

Food Systems:

State Fair Delegate for Floriculture – Claire Reedy

State Fair Delegate for Vegetable Gardening – Della Taylor

Champion Cooking 101 Exhibit – Ava Schrage

Champion Cooking 201 Exhibit – Claire Reedy

Champion Sports Nutrition Exhibit – Jacob Wenke

Champion Food Preservation Exhibit – Grace Stapf

State Fair Delegates for Foods – Ella Corum, Claire Reedy, Ava Schrage, Grace Stapf, Jacob Wenke, Kaydance Wooton

State Fair Alternates for Foods – Anna Block, Grace Burnsmier, Logan Pyatt

Champion STEAM Clothing 2 Exhibit – Ella Corum

Champion Sewing Skills (Mary Ahlrich Award) – Ella Corum

Champion Sewing Skills (Mary Ahlrich Award) – Della Taylor

Champion Junk Drawer Robotics Exhibit – Korbyn Corum

State Fair Delegates for STEAM Clothing – Ella Corum, Logan Pyatt, Della Taylor

State Fair Delegate for Electricity – Anna Block

State Fair Delegate for Robotics – Korbyn Corum

State Fair Delegates for Woodworking – Gabrielle Block, Kody Roberts

State Fair Alternate for Woodworking – Korbyn Corum

Beef

Champion AOB Heifer – Joseph Wenke

Reserve Champion Angus Heifer – Joseph Wenke

Champion Hereford Steer – Jacob Wenke

Reserve Champion Hereford Steer – Jeremiah Wenke

Champion Shorthorn Steer – Jeremiah Wenke

Reserve Champion Simmental Steer – Joseph Wenke

Reserve Champion Rate of Gain Market – Jeremiah Wenke

Goats

Grand Champion Meat Buck – Jacob Wenke

Grand Champion Meat Doe – Joseph Wenke

Reserve Grand Champion Meat Doe – Jeremiah Wenke

Grand Champion Meat Wether - Joseph Wenke

Reserve Grand Champion Meat Wether, Jacob Wenke

Grand Champion Market Doe – Jeremiah Wenke

Reserve Grand Champion Market Doe – Jacob Wenke

Poultry

Reserve Grand Champion Standard Pullet – Corinne Blacker

Reserve Grand Champion Egg Production – Ava Reedy

Rabbits

Jr. Showmanship – Claire Reedy

Rookie of the Year – Claire Reedy

Sheep

Reserve Supreme Market Lamb – Joseph Wenke

Jr. Showmanship – Cadence Clapp

Champion Wether – Jeremiah Wenke

Reserve Champion Market Ewe – Joseph Wenke

Swine

Reserve Champion AOB Barrow – Jacob Wenke

