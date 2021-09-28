SPRINGFIELD — Piatt County 4-H advanced 14 general projects for judging at the Illinois State Fair after the DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt 4-H general projects show in July. One project received an Inspire award, and two projects were selected as Reserve Champions.
The following 4-H members participated in the Illinois State Fair and are listed with their respective awards.
— Connor Altan, Glass/Plastic, Reserve Champion
— Corinne Blacker, Clay
— Grace Burnsmier, Chalk/Carbon, Pigment-Div A
— Korbyn Corum, Woodworking I
— Ella Corum, 4-H Cooking 301
— Logan Pyatt, STEAM Clothing 1- Sewn NonCloth
— Ava Reedy, Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Div-A
— Claire Reedy, 4-H Cooking 201
— Kody Roberts, 3-D Design/Mixed Media
— Ava Schrage, VA Fiber Non-Orig Age 8-10, Reserve Champion
— Emiliana Stapf, Creative Writing, Inspire
— Lillian Taylor, Pebble Pups 1
— Della Talor, Vegetable Plate
— Kaydance Wooton, 4-H Cooking 401
