PIATT COUNTY — Piatt County is now advertising for a new Emergency Services Agency director.
The county moved on from Mike Holmes on Jan. 26 after his Family Medical and Leave Act time ended. Holmes, however, has filed suit saying the county violated federal law by reducing his pay from full- to part-time while he was on leave.
“What I’d like to do is move forward with that and get it posted. We’ve got the blessing of the state’s attorney to do this,” County Board Chairman Ray Spencer said at an EMA committee meeting Feb. 26.
The position is described as half-time in the job description. A salary is not included, since grant and dollars outside of the county budget may supplement it.
Committee members approved posting the opening on the county website, on Indeed.com, and in the News-Gazette online for three weeks.
County Sheriff David Hunt has served as interim EMA director since December.
Holmes was hired as EMA director in June of 2018. He went out on sick leave on Sept. 30 of last year, and was granted a request for FMLA on Oct. 28. That leave expired Jan. 25.
The former EMA chief was paid $37,740 in fiscal year 2020, but the county board reduced the department to part-time and a budgeted salary of $16,000 when the new fiscal year began on Dec. 1.
Other EMA discussion
The committee also discussed the number of portable phones currently owned by the EMA department, which judging by the bills they reviewed totals 25 from AT&T Mobility and another 21 from Verizon.
The cost per phone is not high for most of the devices — $1.77 per Verizon phone and $3.01 per AT&T one except for the EMA director one — but the committee and Hunt wondered if there was a need for that many.
Hunt said there may be a reason, and felt it reasonable to wait until a new director is hired to figure it out.
“I would like to leave that decision for the permanent EMA person,” Hunt said. “I have no idea what the thought process of having two different providers and that many phones.”
Many of the devices on hand are FirstNet rated, which allow first responders and emergency personnel to take advantage of a national wireless broadband network that is dedicated to public safety efforts.
In an update on COVID-19 measures, Hunt said distribution of personal protective equipment has gone well, and that the supply weathered the bitter cold in February.
He also told the committee that Piatt County is tops in East Central Illinois in percentage of residents to receive the first dose of the vaccine: 23.5 percent as of Feb. 25. A total of 7.58 percent had received their second dose as of Feb. 26, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Old vehicle
Hunt said any useful equipment had been stripped from an EMS vehicle that had not been used in at least several months. He suggested the county allow the early 2000’s Expedition to be sold as is, possibly at auction.
He told the committee that all but one of the necessary EMA applications for accreditation had been sent to the state. The one that remains is due March 15.