Dove has announced a new office location for the Piatt County Domestic Violence Program. It is now located at 100 W. Washington St., Suite 102 in Monticello.
The program moved on Monday, January 6, 2020, and is ready to welcome those seeking services with the Domestic Violence Program.
Liz Mackey, Piatt County Coordinator, began employment with Dove in the summer of 2018 and is looking forward to continue meeting the needs of those seeking services in Piatt County.
Dove has been the service provider for Piatt County since the mid-1980's. Services include a 24-hour hotline; individual and group counseling for adults and children; and legal advocacy.
Those seeking information about support groups and advocacy can call Mackey at 217-762-2123 or the 24-hour hotline at 217-762-2122. Walk-in services are also available.
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.