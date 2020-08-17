As of an update Saturday from the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department, DeWitt County's active COVID-19 cases are now down to three people after four cases recovered on Aug. 14-15.
Piatt County has five active cases after nine people recovered during those two days.
DeWitt County reported one new case, a 45-year-old female in Clinton on Aug. 14. Piatt County also recorded one new case that day, an 18-year-old female in Bement.
DeWitt County has had 33 positive tests since early April. Piatt County has recorded 71 in that time.
“Case numbers have gone down this past week from the spike occurring over the prior two weeks,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
There are no hospitalizations currently in either county. There has been only one during the COVID-19 outbreak, one person in DeWitt County who has now recovered.
Neither county is at the warning level as set forth by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Remmert advises the wearing of masks and face coverings, saying that they “have been proven to significantly decrease the rate of transmission. Please wear a mask/face covering when you are around people who are not part of your household.”
He also said that, if you are sick, stay home and contact your doctor.