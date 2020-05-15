Piatt County is in need of election judges. To be eligible for consideration as an election judge, applicants must:

1. Be a registered voter

2. Declare a party preference

3. Attend election judge school

4. Be available to work on election day from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. or later; until work is completed.

Election judges are paid, including training.

For more information to those interested in serving as an election judges can contact: Piatt County Democratic Party Chairman Sheila Maloney at 217-687-4180; or Piatt County Republican Chairman Jim Ayers at 217-369-7957 or 762-3661.

 