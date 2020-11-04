Some tidbits as we review the unofficial Nov. 3 election totals for Piatt County:
– Voter turnout was 79.69 percent in Piatt County, as 9,875 cards were cast out of 12,391 registered voters. That does not include mail-in votes yet to be received, which can be counted until Nov. 17.
– Donald Trump received almost identical support in the county for president as in 2016. His 63.5 percent on Tuesday compares to 63.2 percent in 2016. The Biden/Harris ticket tallied 33.7 percent, compared to 29.6 percent for Hillary Clinton four years ago.
– Support for third party presidential candidates dropped this year in the county, with 2.77 percent of the vote. That total was 7.2 percent in 2016.
– Rodney Davis also received large support from Piatt County voters, being favored by 69.3 percent. That is more than his previous matchup with Betsy Dirksen Londrigan in 2018, when Davis got 65.3 percent of the vote.
– The Piatt County board will have three new members, all voted in uncontested. Jerry Edwards, Gail Jones and Todd Henricks will be seated in December.
– Other uncontested winners include Dan Caulkins for District 101 Illinois Representative, Seth Floyd for Circuit Clerk, and Sarah Perry for State's Attorney.
– The Fair Tax proposal was preferred by only 23.72 percent of Piatt County voters, compared to 76.28 percent voting against it.
– It took until about 9:40 p.m. for the first of 16 Piatt County precincts to be counted, but the other 15 followed at a steady pace, with the unofficial totals known by 11 p.m.