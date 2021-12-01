MONTICELLO — Meals Ready to Eat are not exactly fine dining, but they can offer some sustenance when faced with an emergency.
That’s why Piatt County Emergency Management Agency Director Rob Bross is going to distribute about 150 unexpired ones that have been sitting in EMA storage to first responders and fire departments to give out as needed.
“It’s not Texas Roadhouse, but if you’re hungry you’re going to eat it,” Bross said at the Piatt County board EMA committee meeting Nov. 23.
While many of the EMA-stored MREs are expired and will be disposed of, there are several that don’t expire until 2023.
Bross remembers a time the compact meals came in handy for him.
“If we get a snow we may end up getting this year, I’ve been snowed in in Atwood and I had two MREs, and I was happy to have them,” he said.
The agency will dispose of other MREs in storage that have expired.
Power station exercise
Bross reported on a Clinton Power Station disaster exercise — his first as EMA director — held Nov. 16. Several area counties, including Piatt County, opened up their emergency operations centers to take part in the drill.
“I got the preliminary results last Friday (Nov. 19), and there were no deficiencies,” Bross said.
“I’ll take that as a win. I do want to thank the sheriff (Mark Vogelzang) and (Monticello Police) Chief (John) Carter, who kind of made this go smoothly. And Deputy Chief (Tom) Apperson did an absolutely phenomenal presentation. It was fantastic.”
Bross said there were only two deficiencies found in any county EOC — neither in Piatt County — and those were not deemed life-threatening.
He also reported the Piatt County Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee was scheduled to hold its first meeting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the Monticello Community Building, 201 N. State Street in Monticello.
The committee is made up of county, township, municipal, school and fire protection district representatives as well as technical partners and stakeholders and will meet over the next year to update this plan.
The process is required every other year.
Committee members also approved the EMA committee meeting schedule for 2022. Meetings will be held the fourth Wednesday of each month at 9 a.m., except the last two months of the year, when meetings will be on Nov. 16 and Dec. 14.