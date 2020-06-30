Allerton Public Library District reopened to the public on Monday June 29 with limited hours and restrictions.
Public hours will be:
–Mondays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.; and
–Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The shortened hours will allow the library staff to clean and disinfect the library throughout the day.
The library will continue to offer curbside pickup on Tuesdays 10 and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Requirements:
–Face coverings are required.
–Patrons must use hand sanitizer when entering the building.
–Patrons should limit their time in the library building to 30 minutes per day.
–With social distancing recommendations only 6 patrons in the library at one time.
–No children under 16 years of age.
–Limited public computers available with a time limit of 30 minutes per day.
–No public access to the book stacks (library staff will be available to pull any requested items currently on our shelves).
–No public water fountain.
–No public restrooms.
–No public access to the Local History Room.
–All returned library materials must be returned in the outside book drop.
Services now available
–Limited browsing of new library materials.
–Printing, copying, and faxing services.
Other Piatt County libraries
Bement – The Bement Public Library is currently open for curbside delivery, and the building will be open for regular business hours on July 6. At that point, masks and hand sanitizer will be required and staff/patrons will observe social distancing and sanitization. Patrons will need to bring their own masks and the library will provide the hand sanitizer.
Once the library reopens, there will only be two computers available for patron use. Any items touched by patrons and not checked out will need to be placed on a special cart.
For more information call the library at 217-678-7101.
Cerro Gordo – Hope Welty Public Library reopened on June 10 and is open normal hours. Patrons are limited to 30 minutes inside the library per visit. Staff are wearing gloves when handling books, counters are frequently disinfected, and computers are cleaned after each use.
Restrooms and water fountains are closed to the public at this point, and there are no story times.
For more information, call the library at 217-763-5001.
Cisco – The Willow Branch Township Library opened June 1. No more than three patrons are allowed at any one time inside the building, and masks must be worn and social distancing observed. Hand sanitizer is provided. Curbside service is offered for those not comfortable with going inside the library. To make arrangements, call the library at 217-669-2312 during regular business hours
Mansfield – The Blue Ridge Township Library reopened June 12 with a change in operating hours. They are: 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Patrons must wear a mask, and only three patrons are allowed in at one time. At this time children under age 16 are not allowed in the library. The library also offers curbside pickup for books that have been ordered online, or by phone. Restrooms, water fountains and computers will not be available.
Please access the library from the Oliver Street door.
For more information, call the library at 217-489-9033.