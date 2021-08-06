The history of any community begins with what is known, and we know that millions of years ago the area that is now Piatt County was covered with sheets of ice called a glacier. It covered Canada and then traveled south to what is now the United States. This happened four times, the first three lasted about 100,000 years each, and the last one remained about 40,000 years. After each, the climate would warm up and the ice sheets would retreat.
The Ice Age glaciers were like bulldozers: They leveled hills, filled in valleys, gouged out solid rocks, created boulders, and in the process created the physical features of Piatt County. It also provided rocks, the material, when pulverized, provides the material to form soil. Piatt County has many examples of the effects caused by the Ice Age. What do you think would be the best example in our county?
We also know that Native Americans were the first people to live in America. There were numerous tribes that existed in this area, and the ones most mentioned were the Illinois, Kickapoo, and Pottawattomie. Future stories will relate more tales about the relations between the natives and the early Piatt County pioneers.
The first white men thought to enter what is now Illinois were explorers Louis Joliet and Jacques Marquette. In 1673 Canadian Governor Frontenac sent them to look for a route to the Pacific Ocean. They paddled canoes down the Fox and Wisconsin Rivers and came to a huge stream, which was the mighty Mississippi River. They had discovered that the Mississippi River flows into the Gulf of Mexico.
Marquette was also a French Missionary and in 1675 he returned to Illinois country to work among the Native Americans. One history book stated that there were three explorers who claimed this area by “right of claim.” Two were from Spain and England. They may have stepped where we now walk.
Piatt County overflows with history.
Blanche Stoller is a local historian active with The Piatt County Museum. For information on the museum, got the Piatt County Museum Facebook site (@PiattCountyMuseum) or call Lucia Wilkin at 217-649-1766.