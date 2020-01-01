1. County financial struggles
What started as a $1.2 million budget deficit for 2019-20 was whittled down to $386,000, but the process caused a series of tense meetings as the county board approved a budget that included staff layoffs in the sheriff’s and state’s attorney’s offices.
Most of the discussion revolved around the Emergency Management Agency office, which had proposed a large increase – including for the EMA director salary – that the office said was needed to get the county ready for recertification in 2020. A staunch defense came from the state’s attorney’s office, which said the EMA had been poorly run and under-resourced prior to the hiring of Mike Holmes.
The public came out in defense of the state’s attorney’s office, which ended up with a 38 percent budget cut including the loss of one of its two assistant state’s attorneys.
But in the end, County Board Chairman Ray Spencer proposed the state’s attorney cut, as well as leaving the EMA budget the same as the year before in order to get a budget approved.
2. School official investigated
In the summer, it was revealed that former Bement Superintendent Daniel Brue had resigned from the Meridian school district, and that he was being investigated for “possible improprieties” while he was superintendent at Meridian.
In a search warrant in federal court, the FBI said it suspected Brue of using his own company, Ideal Consulting and Construction Services, to issue $250,000 in school funds to himself. A Freedom of Information Act request showed that the Bement school district issued 26 checks totaling more than $76,000 to Ideal Consulting between 2011 and 2013, while he was superintendent there.
3. Wind farm proposed
A project to erect up to 120 wind turbines in northern Piatt County is being proposed by Virginia-based Apex Clean Energy. Dubbed the Goose Creek Wind Project, developers say it will provide an estimated $65 million in tax revenue to county governments over 30 years, about $40 million of which would go to the Blue Ridge, DeLand-Weldon and Monticello school districts.
Apex has not yet applied for any permits in the county, something that could cost them $150,000 after the county upped its large wind farm permit fees later in the year. It was done in response to a DeWitt County case that saw the county there incur about $200,000 in costs for the process that saw permits eventually get turned down.
4. School construction
Construction projects were completed in DeLand-Weldon and Cerro Gordo in 2019.
D-W’s $4.3 million effort included roof work, installation of two secure entryways and drainage and surface work on the parking lot. The school board acknowledged some “bumps” later in the year, specifically with the parking lot work that was still under discussion.
Cerro Gordo held a grand opening in December to show off the completion of its $9.2 million project that included construction of a building that connects the high school with an adjacent wing, a move to keep students safe and out of the elements. The project also included a new middle school gymnasium, STEAM lab, new library, conversion of the old middle school gym into an auditorium, and renovations throughout the high school.
Monticello’s $35 million project is well underway, with all new construction enclosed for the winter. That includes a two-story high school science wing, new elementary school classrooms, and a new gymnasium. Some spaces, such as the conversion of the “pit gym” into agriculture and choral classrooms, will be ready for use in January.
5. 9-1-1 director selection
Tim Furman was hired as the new E9-1-1 director for the county in September, but it took a while to get to that point. The first round of interviews in early summer for the position were thrown out after legal counsel described missteps in the process, including not interviewing all potentially qualified applicants, and asking one interviewee their age.
County Board Chairman Ray Spencer decided to relieve Emergency Telephone System Board members Ron Weishaar, Gary Shaffer and Todd Jones of their seats on the board. Jones had been chairman and Shaffer secretary at the time.
After new board members were appointed and the ETSB reorganized, the application process began anew, leading to the hiring of Furman. He took over for Jim Cripe, who on June 28 retired after 20 years on the job.
6. Crops, from great to wait
Record crops of 2018 were followed by one of the wettest springs on record, late planting, some farmers still harvesting close to Christmas and lower yields for most.
The annual Topflight Grain crop tour in August estimated yields would drop about 15 percent, although that is in comparison to a 2018 when Piatt County farmers averaged 241.8 bushels per acre on corn and 65 bpa for soybeans.
Even with the weather issues, farmers said they were harvesting between 200 and 210 bushels per acre on corn this past fall, slightly less than average.
7. Monticello airport closes
In early March, the Monticello airport had its last day of operation at the south end of Monticello. A combination of expiring state waivers and a landowner who wanted to return the land to farmland cost the City of Monticello it’s longtime lease on the property.
An ad hoc committee continues to research possible new locations for the airport. Reports to the city council indicate there are several land owners who would be willing to provide land for a new spot.
8. Gym to be named for Sievers
The first job Arthur “Buz” Sievers held with the Monticello school district in 1966 was not a very glamorous one.
“I spent the entire summer painting chain link fences,” he recalls.
Fast forward 53 years and he is now the repository of knowledge for the school district, having worked with every superintendent of the consolidated era that commenced in 1948.
For his years of dedicated service, mostly as a consultant to the school board, the district decided to th e name its new gymnasium the Arthur “Buz” Sievers Center.
9. Strike avoided in Blue Ridge
About a month into the 2019-20 school year, the Blue Ridge school district union said it was preparing for a possible strike, pointing to little progress in talks that began in March. Originally offers had the school district offering 1 percent raises and teachers/support personnel countering with 4.75 percent.
The gap whittled to about 2 percent after a Sept. 24 negotiating session. But after a 10th session shortly after failed to provide a tentative settlement, teachers filed an intent to strike notice. The first day they could walk out would be Oct. 28.
That was avoided when an Oct. 21 session resulted in an agreement. Details include 2.75 percent raises for employees each of the three years of the contract, along with other benefit and language changes.
10. Financial turnaround at nursing home
After an operating loss of $1.2 million in 2017, mostly due to the writing off of uncollectible debt, auditors said the Piatt County Nursing Home basically broke even in fiscal year 2018.
Kelly Finet of Kelly’s Accounting of Monticello, gave an audit report to the nursing home committee on Aug. 29. She said the bottom line improved partially due to better collections procedures.
It was pointed out that income from the county helped balance the nursing home’s books for the year.