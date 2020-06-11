Piatt County tax bills are scheduled to be mailed out the week of June 15. The first installment is due July 20, and the second installment is due September 8.
If you should have received your tax bill and did not receive it, please contact the Piatt County Treasurer’s office at (217-762-4866). Failure of a taxpayer to receive a tax bill does not relieve them of their tax liability.
If your mailing address has changed, please contact the Supervisor of Assessments office (217-762-4266) with your address change. It is the taxpayer’s responsibility to report any mailing address changes to the Supervisor of Assessments office. Any questions on assessments or exemptions should be directed to the Supervisor of Assessments office.
Taxes may be paid at any bank in Piatt County, by mail (Piatt County Treasurer, PO Box 116, Monticello, IL 61856), in person at the Treasurer’s office (M-F 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM) in the Piatt County Courthouse, Room 101, 101 W Washington St, Monticello, IL , or by credit card on line at www.piattcounty.org and click on the link “Online Real Estate Tax Payments,”
A convenience fee is charged by the credit card company for on line payments and is detailed at this link. With all payments, other than on line payments, the payment coupon attached to the bottom of the tax bill must accompany the payment.
Contact the Piatt County Treasurer’s office (217-762-4866) with any questions.