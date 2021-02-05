Illinois 4-H’s annual shooting sports competitions looked a little different this year, but that didn’t damper the spirits of Piatt County’s Mid-State Marksmen 4-H club. Four of the local club members finished the competition in the top ten for their division.
Usually held as four large state meets, this year’s event transitioned to small group in-person outings which were virtually recorded. From September to December, clubs practiced and submitted scores for their division. When the contest ended, over 420 scores had been submitted in both junior and senior divisions of shotgun, air rifle, compound archery, and recurve archery.
David Mclearin and Logan Sikorski tied for seventh place in the senior division for shotgun. Ben Cribbs finished in tenth place for senior shotgun. In the junior division for shotgun, Cliff Strack finished in seventh place.
“Having pride at working at a skill and watching them be able to coach and encourage each other is amazing,” says Tom Bates, 4-H volunteer for the Mid-State Marksmen club. “They love to see each other succeed.”
Competitions had been on hold for five months because of COVID-19 restrictions, so 4-H members were ready to get back to competition.
“You wouldn’t believe the smiles on the faces,” says Bates. “That was my reward; to be able to say, ‘we’re going to start again.’ They were ready and willing to do whatever was needed to get this going.”
