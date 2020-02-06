To help mobilize the agricultural community, the Illinois Farm Bureau (IFB) is equipping each of its county Farm Bureaus with technology to aid the public in completing the 2020 census.
Each county Farm Bureau has received an iPad to be used in coordination with IFB’s efforts to assist both members and non-members in getting access to the internet to complete their 2020 Census survey. This is the first time the U.S. Census Bureau is asking household residents to complete the survey online.
“The U.S. Census is directly related to Illinois’ representation in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert, Jr. “With Illinois losing population over the last several years, the state could lose one, maybe two, seats in the U.S. House. That makes this survey extremely important for the state to have widespread participation and accurate responses from its citizens.”
Locally, Piatt County Farm Bureau will have hours of operation from 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, please contact Baley Milton at 217-762-2128 or bamilton@piattfs.com
Reapportioning occurs after each U.S. Census, starting with the number of seats given to each state in the U.S. House of Representatives. From there, boundaries will be redrawn for those seats as well as for the General Assembly and county boards.
“Illinois Farm Bureau is aware that not everyone has equal access to the internet, so we are providing county Farm Bureau offices throughout the state with an iPad to serve as a ‘Census Access Center’ for members or non-members to help them complete this important survey,” said Guebert. “Survey responses will absolutely affect individuals at county levels and district levels through voter representation. Illinois Farm Bureau is trying to do its part to make sure everyone is counted.”
Federal funding heavily relies on Census results. U.S. Census data determines how $675 billion dollars is distributed, impacting education, fire and emergency response services, transportation, employment, housing, health care and public policy.
Illinois Farm Bureau offers the following timeline for the 2020 Census:
In mid-March, the U.S. Census Bureau will send an “Invitation to Respond” to every citizen. Residents may fill out their census online or call the listed contact number to either fill the census out via phone or to request a hard copy via U.S. Postal Service.
April 1, 2020 is Census Day. IFB members and non-members are encouraged to make this date their goal for census completion and to consider what their household will look like on that date when answering questions.
After Census Day, U.S. Census Bureau representatives will make home visits to assist citizens in filling out the survey in person. Completing a survey is required for every U.S. citizen.
