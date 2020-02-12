In 2019, GROWMARK introduced a new award to recognize the top financially performing members and retail divisions. The Management Excellence Award is a combined measure of operating expense efficiency and System support. Lucknow District Co-operative Inc., based out of Lucknow, Ontario, took home the first-place award. Lucknow District Co-operative is led by President David Gibson and Manager Allan Scott.
Performance Improvement Awards were also awarded. Piatt County Service Company in Monticello earned third place. It’s president is Bill Olson and general manager is Kory Kraus.
The top four Manage-ment Improvement Award winners were: Lucknow District Co-operative; Christian County Farmers Supply Company, Taylorville; Gateway FS, Red Bud; New Century FS, Grinnell, Iowa; and Heritage FS, Gilman.
“The management teams of our FS cooperatives use sound business practices to maintain strength and vitality in the marketplace,” said Mike Turner, vice-president of Midwest Operations. “This ability to operate efficiently is critical to the success of any organization.”
Performance Improvement Awards
The top four in the Performance Awards were: Wellington Co-operative Services, Harriston, Ontario; Heritage FS, Gilman; Piatt County Service Company, Monticello; St. Clair Service Company, Belleville; and M&M Service Company, Carlinville.
“In the face of an ever-changing environment, our members and their talented employees continually nurture and grow ideas to help their farmer-owners and other customers,” said Brent Ericson, senior vice-president of member business.
About GROWMARK
Headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, GROWMARK owns the FS trademark, which is used by affiliated member cooperatives. More information is available at www.growmark.com.