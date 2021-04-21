MONTICELLO – As more people get COVID-19 vaccinations and services continue to reopen, ridership is beginning to increase for Piatt County Transportation.
Director Jami Trybom told the county board last week the service is now giving about 150 rides per day, up from an average of 90 per day in March.
Another good sign, said Trybom, is that a senior citizens group out of Cerro Gordo has booked Piattran for the first time in more than a year.
“So, we feel people are getting a little more confident using public transportation. Hopefully, that will increase and keep going,” Trybom said.
Ridership is still down from a normal year. For example, about 254 rode Piattran buses per day in April of 2019. Last year it was basically shut down during that month due to the coronavirus epidemic, and gave only nine rides per day.
Mental health center
Piatt County Mental Health Center Director Tony Kirkman said the number of day program clients being served at the facility continues to increase, but is not yet at pre-COVID levels.
He also expressed concern regarding Illinois’ continued expansion of legal marijuana sales, which he felt was timely to point out since May 9-15 is National Drug Prevention Month.
“Illinois is now the fifth leading state with recreational marijuana sales,” Kirkman said at the April 14 county board session.
While noting it may not be directly correlated, Kirkman added that in the past 10 years, there have been more than 500,000 deaths in Illinois linked to opioid use, including a 31 percent increase in 2020.
“That trend line is still going up, and we don’t have any benchmarks to show that that’s leveling off. It’s concerning, if you don’t have prevention efforts to educate a community,” Kirkman said.
Nursing home
Tori Tinsley was introduced as the new director of Maple Point Supportive Living.
“We are super excited to have her,” said Nursing Home Director Scott Porter. “She started in healthcare through Carle healthcare, where she was trained in 23 different departments.”
Her background also includes several years in longterm care, including at the Champaign County Nursing Home, and as the administrator at Prairie Winds in Urbana and The Glenwood in Mahomet.
She is also a certified dementia coordinator.
“Since I enjoyed (Champaign County) so much, I applied at Piatt County, where I plan to stay for many years,” Tinsley said.
Porter said a new Services for Seniors director had also been hired, and will be on duty beginning the first week of April.
Workforce cooperation expands
Piatt County Workforce partnerships are expanding with local businesses, according to director Cassandra Dunham. She said businesses and agencies signing on for on-the-job training programs include County Market, CimTek, the nursing home and Willow Tree Missions.
She told the board said her office in the Piatt County office Building is also open for walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.