Trevor Fox delivers a pie with gusto to the face of Monticello High School classmate Jaxon Trent Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 as part of a fundraiser at the school. About $600 was raised towards an Orange Out event, where proceeds will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in the memory of former school nurse, Natalie McDowell.
The MHS Pep Club had raised a total of $11,000 through various fundraisers, including donations at Friday night’s basketball game. In the other two photos, Catie Swartz delivers a pie to the face of Thomas Swartz, and teacher Cully Welter reacts at the Friday afternoon event.