Monticello High School's FFA typically earns about $6,000 from its plant sale each spring. MHS agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor Elizabeth Rost is not sure how this year's online ordering will perform, but says 2020 is more about honoring students who worked so hard to get plants ready for the annual sale.
“I am not worried this year about profits, instead focusing on getting all these great plants that my students grew to our community members,” said Rost.
In the past, patrons would show up at the greenhouse and hand pick flowers for their spring gardens.
“We are using the website Cheddar Up along with SignUpGenius to run our sales,” she said. “Customers can visit our sales link to select the plants they would like to purchase as well as sign up for a pick up time.”
Pickup times are from 9 a.m. to noon on April 22-24 and 4:30 to 6 p.m. April 23.
Early indications are that gardeners are responding well to the new method of ordering. The link – https://monticello-ffa-plant-sale-copy.cheddarup.com – went live on Friday, and by Sunday morning well over half of the offerings had sold out.
It's been plenty of work for Rost, since students are currently not allowed on school grounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She spends up to an hour each day at the greenhouse, making sure the building temperature is adequate and plants are sufficiently watered. An automatic irrigation system does most of watering, but on sunny days she supplements it.
But checking on the plants is not the most difficult part of this year's plant sale for the MHS ag instructor.
“Working in the greenhouse with my horticulture students is one of my favorite parts of my job. I have gone through many waves of emotions over the fact my students haven't been able to continue their experiences working in the greenhouse,” said Rost, who adds her high schoolers did most of the work.
“My students had everything planted before spring break, so I've just been maintaining plants for them,” she stated.