MONTICELLO – Not only did area children read this summer, but adults also dug into books plenty in recent months, if the annual Allerton Public Library summer reading program is any indication.
“We had quite a few more readers this year, and a lot more adults than we’ve ever had,” outgoing Library Director Lisa Winters said at the Aug. 4 board meeting.
A total of 195,603 minutes were read by participants through July, earning prize packets for 67 youth and 22 adults. Second-tier prizes were earned by another 54 readers. All packets included $10 gift cards to Monticello’s Hartfield Book Co.
“I didn’t mind at all supporting the book store because we do a lot of things together,” Winters said.
Speaking of adult library use, board member Mike Harris asked if the online World Book Encyclopedia was being used by patrons, saying he uses it often. It was added to offerings last year to help students who were learning from home.
“When Alexa can’t answer my question, I move to World Book,” Harris said. “I think it’s a really neat service.”
He is apparently not alone. While the $830 annual fee was originally taken on to help students during the pandemic, Winters said, “More adults use it than the kids.”
Replacement tax off to a good start
After setting a record in 2020-21, the library is off to a good start this fiscal year when it comes to Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax proceeds. Board member Beth Manuel said the first of eight checks for 2021-22 totaled $50,064, compared to $27,385 the same month last year.
“So that’s a good start to the year,” Manuel said.
Story walk
A story walk for the Sangamon River Trail has been in the works for several years, but is closer to reality after approval of an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Monticello. The city council approved the agreement last month.
Under the contract, the city will attempt to get the hardware in place within 60 days, with the library filling the cases with progressive stories along the portion of the trail closest to the library.
The library has the story boards purchased and Plexiglas to protect them.
Marker for the library
The board unanimously approved spending $2,365 for an entry marker from Boulder Designs, to placed near the library entrance.
It will be tan with “title case” letters: Capital and small lettering.
Winters said it would take four to five weeks for Boulder Designs to receive the marker — which will be about 4 feet tall and 5 feet wide.
Evergreens have been removed to make way for the rock, which will have more low-maintenance gravel surrounding it.
Budget on file
The library budget for 2021-22 was placed on file, with a vote expected at the Sept. 1 meeting. The general fund started the year July 1 with a balance of $356,441, with an additional $492,380 in the special reserve fund.
Between the beginning fund balance and dollars coming in throughout the year, the general fund should have $782,788 available in revenue. The budget calls for expenditures of $566,711, which would leave a balance of $216,077.
The special reserve fund is expected to have $351,380 in reserves at the end of the fiscal year.