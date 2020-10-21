The Monticello Railway Museum has officially announced that this year’s Polar Express event has been cancelled for 2020.
“We have updated our website now to reflect that all events, including the Polar Express trains, have been cancelled for 2020,” the museum said on its Facebook site. “We’re very sorry about this, but the COVID-19 crisis forced our hand.
“The only events that we have been able to have is our Throttle Times, which give the participant a chance to actually operate a locomotive and short train over a reduced distance. Social distancing is still possible with this, since only the engineer is in the cab of the locomotive with the participant. We may expand this event over some of the winter months, so keep following this page for updates,” continued the post.
Additional information is available at www.mrym.org.