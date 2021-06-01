MONTICELLO — On May 19, most Monticello residents woke up to the news that Champaign police officer and local resident Christopher Oberheim had been killed on a domestic violence call.
For Monticello Police Chief John Carter, the news came earlier with a 6 a.m. request to provide officers at the Oberheim home.
“It was explained to me what had occurred, and it was uncertain how long we would need to post an officer at the residence, so I planned on 10 days,” an emotional Carter told the Monticello City Council May 24.
With a small department that would find it difficult to fulfill the request in full, the chief reached out to the Illinois Law Enforcement System, a cooperative effort between agencies.
It came through.
“Within hours, we received a tremendous response from officers who wanted to show their respect for the Oberheim family,” Carter said.
“The following agencies have sent, or will send officers: The Monticello Police Department, Piatt County Sheriff’s Office, Atwood Police Department, Mt. Zion Police Department, Illinois State Police, Rantoul Police Department, Decatur Police Department, Illinois State University Police Department, University of Illinois Police Department, Maroa Police Department.”
The local police chief added that officers had commented how helpful the citizens of Monticello had been.
“It was mentioned that people brought food and water, thanking them for what they do. They also added that is not something they always see in the jurisdictions where they work,” Carter said.
He also thanked Kirby Ambulance Service, Monticello and Mahomet school students, and local officers and their families for helping place flags along the route for the procession for Oberheim that came through Monticello May 20.
Help from others was also mentioned, including city employees, several county fire departments and the Monticello Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m proud of Monticello,” council member Mary Vogt said. “This is Monticello, and this is what we do.”
Council member Wendall Brock said he had been approached about the possibility of naming a local roadway in honor of Officer Oberheim, with the caveat from Brock that it should be all right with the family. If undertaken, it would likely be an honorary name that would be included with existing street signs, but not change local addresses.
The possibility will likely be discussed further at future council meetings.
Zoning measures approved
Aldermen approved a variance and a conditional-use permit for Tom Gilbert for residential-zoned property at 916 N. State St.
The permit was to add an in-ground pool, and was needed to allow an additional accessory structure.
A variance will allow the owner to replace a detached garage, which could be slightly larger but still stay within the current footprint of the garage and patio. As a non-conforming structure that was on site when the city implemented a zoning code, it needed approval to allow it to be closer than the 10- and 30-foot front and rear setbacks. The approval allows it to be put right up to the property line.
Some concern had been shown by the Historic Preservation Committee over the project since the land is in the North State Street National Register Historic District, but Alderman Mike Koon noted it is a difficult task to keep the history and keep structures functional.
“Speaking as the neighbor to the south, I think this is a great addition,” Koon said of Gilbert’s proposal
“Yes, they (garages) were built in a certain era and have a certain type, but they have deteriorated — I have one as well — and don’t serve the needs of some families. So, if we have families that move in that want to take care of the property and improve it, I think the council needs to be sensitive to the needs of the property owners there.”
Gilbert said the new garage will be built to match the architecture of his home.
“I will use similar windows,” Gilbert said. “The siding, the roof and windows are going to match the house.”
Several other zoning and property measures were approved by the council at the bi-monthly meeting. They included:
—A conditional-use permit to allow Doug Huisinga to install an in-ground pool at 800 E. Old Route 47. Approval was needed to add another accessory structure on the property;
—a conditional-use permit to allow Kristin and Doug LeCrone to install an in-ground pool at 811 County Farm Rd. Approval was needed to add another accessory structure on the property;
—a conditional-use permit bring an in-ground pool and pavilion/shed structure into compliance for Adam and Ashley Rosenbery at 1801 Church Crossing Road. City staff had inadvertently approved building permits in 2020 to allow construction without the proper zoning authority; and
—approved an encroachment permit for the University of Illinois Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering to install a research field lab on public right-of-way for Sangamon River monitoring.
Job openings continue to rise
Finding labor continues to be a tall task for local businesses. Mayor Larry Stoner noted the job board on the city website had 71 businesses advertising for 180 jobs as of the day of the meeting. That compares to 60 businesses and 120 openings in February, and about 50 job openings last September, shortly after the job board was launched.
Farewell to Frerichs
Council members said goodbye to John Frerichs. It was his last meeting as a Ward 1 alderman since he will soon move out of that ward.
“I wanted to be sure to thank Mr. Frerichs for his service on the council. It’s been great working with him,” Vogt said.
“John, I thank you for your service and wish you the best. I wish you weren’t moving on,” Brock said.
Tammy Sebens agreed.
“John, I think we’re going to miss you. Your input, your knowledge was really, really useful,” Sebens said.
Frerichs said he will miss being on the city council, and thanked city staff for “always making our lives feel so welcomed, and make our jobs sitting in these chairs not as difficult as they could be. City staff works tirelessly in the background.”