Monticello Police Chief John Carter has issued this press release in advance of Saturday's protest planned for the courthouse square in Monticello.
"The Monticello Police Department is aware of the scheduled protest and counter-protest planned for tomorrow June 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. It has been expressed to us that the original protest would be a peaceful protest.
"We as the Monticello Police Department do not condone any violence whatsoever. All criminal violations will be dealt with accordingly.
"Our expectation for tomorrow is that all participants be respectful of each other and their views. We love our community and residents and we are hopeful that all people will be respectful while visiting Monticello."
The protest will also include speakers at noon and a march following.