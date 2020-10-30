Piatt County Sheriff's Police are seeking information on a a home invasion and armed robbery that occurred in the 200 block of West Central Street in Atwood about 12:30 a.m. this morning.
Sheriff's police say two white male subjects, possible in their late teens or early 20s, forcibly entered the residence and that at least one had a handgun. The male victim reported that he was struck on the head with a metal object, while the female victim reported that one of the subjects dragged her by the hair out of the bedroom and into the home's living room.
They were then held at gunpoint by one suspect in the living room while the other searched the residence for cash.
Both suspects are reported to be of slender to medium build.
The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and a canvas of the area was conducted for the suspects. The suspects were not located. Atwood Fire Protection District personnel and Arrow Ambulance Service also responded to this incident as well. The male victim was evaluated on the scene by EMS for possible injuries to his head.
Anyone with information in regards to this investigation is urged to contact the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office at 217-762-5761.