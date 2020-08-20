The Kirby Foundation is pleased to announce that Tony Pomonis and Rory W. Wright, both of Monticello, have recently joined its Board of Directors.
The Kirby Foundation Board of Directors facilitates efforts to build relationships within the surrounding communities that Kirby Medical Center serves, leading to charitable gifts in support of community health resources and education, patient care, and medical campus improvements.
“The Kirby Foundation is fortunate to have a Board that is genuinely focused on enriching the healthcare and wellness of the people in our communities. The qualities each board member brings to the table help us further our mission,” said Michelle Gross, Kirby Foundation Board Chair.
Pomonis is the Director of Development for the University of Illinois Foundation and is an experienced certified fundraising executive. Tony and his wife Christina reside in Monticello with their three children.
“I wanted to be a part of the Kirby Foundation Board for a simple reason – to amplify the wonderful work and excellent care folks provide at KMC. It is my belief that they are changing lives in our shared community for the better,” said Pomonis.
Wright is the Vice President of Mortgage Lending for First State Bank in Monticello and provides philanthropic support throughout the community. Rory and his wife Brooke reside in Monticello with their two children.
“My goal is to help The Foundation continue its mission and expand its footprint in new, unique ways that will benefit both the community and Kirby Medical Center,” said Wright.
According to the Director of Development for The Kirby Foundation, Sarah Ross, The Kirby Foundation is fortunate to have Tony’s and Rory’s philanthropic expertise and commitment to advancing our communities.
“We’re grateful for Tony’s and Rory’s willingness to volunteer their time on Kirby’s behalf. Their enthusiasm and leadership for creating community partnerships will make a tremendous impact on the Foundation and our future efforts,” said Ross.
The Board’s re-elected executive officers for 2020-21 are as follows. Michelle L. Gross of Bement serves as Chair; Luke M. Feeney of Monticello was re-elected to serve as Vice-Chair; Steven D. Tenhouse of Monticello serves as Secretary, and David S. Brown of Monticello was re-elected to serve as Treasurer.
Other Board Members include Brandon Hissong of Monticello; Tony Kirkman of Monticello; Kathy Plunk of Mansfield; Veronica Seevers of Cisco; and Jay Timmons of Monticello.
For more information about The Kirby Foundation, visit http://www.kirbyhealth.org/giving.