A man who had child-pornography charges filed against him, then dismissed in Piatt County a year ago, has been indicted by a federal grand jury.
Neal A. Evans, 50, formerly of Monticello, faces two counts: receipt of child pornography for allegedly attempting to receive pictures of minors engaging in sexual activity via computer in January 2018, and possession of child pornography for allegedly having pictures of minors engaged in sexual conduct on a computer on or about Jan. 10, 2018, in Macon County.
Evans had been criminally charged in Piatt County Circuit court with 10 counts of child pornography on Oct. 29, 2018, for allegedly possessing multiple photos on a work computer that he took with him to his job in Forsyth.
Eleven months later, Piatt County State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades dismissed those charges, citing confusion over the proper jurisdiction in which to prosecute Evans.
Federal agents then took up the investigation.
Evans had been represented on the state charges by Champaign attorney Jim Martinkus. Contacted Thursday, Martinkus said he was not currently retained and was unaware of the indictment.
Evans is scheduled to make his first appearance before U.S. Magistrate Eric Long in Urbana on Nov. 23.