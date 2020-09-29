Monticello High School’s building and trades class has built portable pantries, which will be installed at five locations in the area. The first went in at A Small Hand Diaper Pantry last week, and will allow people to donate items and others to take food as needed.
A $40 donation helped the high schoolers initially stock the pantry.
Pantries will also be installed at County Market in Monticello, in White Heath and in Cisco. A seed exchange pantry is also planned at the Piatt County FS office in Monticello.