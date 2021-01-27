A portion of US Highway 150 between Champaign County Road 0E and 125E will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for repairs, weather permitting.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said the closure is necessary to repair a bridge that carries the highway over an unnamed stream one mile east of the Piatt-Champaign County line. Work is expected to be complete in one day.
To avoid the work area, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, restrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.