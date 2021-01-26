UPDATE: The name of a man found dead in Hammond Tuesday morning has been identified as 64-year-old Michael Brown. That from Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn.
(original story Jan. 26)
Being investigated as a homicide
Illinois State Police and Piatt County Sheriff's Police are investigating a reported homicide in Hammond.
At 3:01 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a residence in the village of Hammond in reference to a male at a residence with a gunshot wound.
The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with an officer from the Monticello Police Department. Hammond Fire Protection District and Lovington Ambulance service responded to the scene, as well as the Piatt County Coroner’s Office, and a 64-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.
This incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office, Piatt County Coroner’s Office and Piatt County States Attorney’s Office.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 2017 Ford F150 bearing Illinois registration 101 DN – B Truck plate, a vehicle which was reported stolen from the area. ISP Zone 5 agents are actively tracking down leads to determine the whereabouts of the vehicle. Anyone with information on the vehicle's location is asked to contact 911, but do not approach the vehicle.
Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn said an official cause of death has not been determined.