MONTICELLO — Monticello Ward 2 Alderman Wendall Brock said it did not take long for a city-wide power outage on March 18 to show how reliant the community is on power, and how helpless it can look without it.
“These people (businesses) are standing with doors propped open, watching the traffic go by for four hours because they had no power,” said Brock, who went on a search for gasoline for his generator that eventually took him to Bement, which was not affected by the outage.
He noted that restaurants, the grocery store and most other businesses were also closed for business until electricity was restored by mid-evening.
“And it struck me that, if it was truly an emergency, what if it is was a tornado? What if it was something that devastated an area of town, we have nothing,” Brock said. “I found it as very odd you couldn’t buy gas, couldn’t buy food, couldn’t buy anything. It really brought it home how helpless you are.”
Alderwoman Mary Vogt agreed it was a “surreal feeling” when she drove back into town in the middle of the outage. She noted First State Bank was operational.
“So you could get cash; you just couldn’t use it,” she said.
Brock was not sure what could be done, but suggested possible incentives for key businesses to purchase and maintain generators to remain open on such occasions.
City Administrator Terry Summers complimented Ameren Illinois Community Relations Coordinator Karley Combest for keeping him informed.
“She does a fabulous job in communicating,” Summers said, telling the council he began receiving texts shortly after the outage occurred.
The outage stretched north to DeLand, which saw its high school volleyball opener canceled due to no power.
Piatt County interim Emergency Services Agency Director David Hunt told a county committee last week that he touched base with facilities that serve senior citizens during the outage to make sure there were no issues. Hunt said the inquiries pointed to an issue with a generator at one facility that can be addressed for any future interruptions of power.
Piatt County Nursing Home Director Scott Porter said he the facility generator operated well, but is seeking more capacity so that the building’s air conditioner can operate during an outage.
Sage Drive rehab
The council approved a resolution asking the Illinois Department of Transportation to appropriate $660,000 in city motor fuel tax dollars for a resurfacing of Sage Drive near the Monticello High School/Washington Elementary campus.
The project, which will also include sidewalk ramp construction and curb and gutter repair, will include work on Sage Drive, William Street and Charter Street.
Council member Pam Harlan asked if there would be times when driveways would be blocked.
Summers said city staff would communicate with any homeowners who are affected, but did not anticipate any lengthy driveway blockages.
“It really won’t impact a driveway for any long duration,” Summers aid. “But there will be inconveniences during construction.”
He added that City Planning and Development Director Brett Baker would communicate with homeowners in advance of any closures and inconveniences.
That portion of town will be especially busy this summer. Besides the road project, the school is changing which grade levels are attending its elementary school structures in the fall.
“This summer all three elementary schools, and staff will be moving, so it’s going to be a busy and productive summer throughout the community,” said Vogt, who is also the Lincoln Elementary School principal.
The newly expanded Washington Elementary will house preschool through third-grade sections next school year, with fourth and fifth grades moving from Washington to White Heath. The Lincoln Elementary School building will close.
PZB lack of quorum
With a developer ready to pursue a five-lot subdivision on about nine acres on North State Street, some council members were disappointed a planning and zoning meeting March 15 was canceled when not enough board members showed up to allow business to be conducted.
“How far in advance did you know you wouldn’t have a quorum?” Alderman John Frerichs asked. “Getting projects going are very dependent on the approval of the city.”
Summers said city officials thought there would be enough zoning members present, and that developers were in attendance.
It was the second month in a row the PZB could not meet. A snow storm canceled the February session.
The city council combined two zoning-related committees into the planning and zoning board in 2014, partially to address a lack of quorum at several meetings. The move seemed to work, as the March 2021 session was the first since 2014 to be canceled for that reason, according to City of Monticello Community Development Director Callie Jo McFarland.
The PZB is scheduled to meet next on Monday, April 19. Recommendations from that meeting will be considered by the city council a week later.
Other action
In other action, the council:
–heard from 30-Acre Recreation Committee Study Group Chairman Mike Koon that members have held their first meeting, and will convene twice per month. “We had our first meeting for the 30-acre rec committee last week. We’ve set up regular meetings, which will be on the first and third Mondays at city hall,” Koon said;
–was told by Police Chief John Carter that interviews have been conducted, and hopes to hire two new officers soon;
–heard a clarification from Summers that there is no charge for landscape waste pickup, or for residents to take such waste to the city landfill. Alderman Rodney Burris said he had been getting questions on whether there was a fee; and
–was told public meetings regarding possible changes to Robert C. Burke Memorial Park are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8, in the Livingston Center.