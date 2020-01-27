Lincoln Elementary School Principal Mary Vogt is the new Ward I representative on the Monticello city council. She was appointed by Mayor Larry Stoner at Monday night's meeting, and ratified unanimously by the city council.
“Thank you for the opportunity to serve the city. I appreciate being considered, and I appreciate the opportunity to learn,” Vogt said.
She replaces Jeremy Jones, who resigned last month after a job change that moved him out of the area. Vogt's term runs until the spring of 2021.
“I think she is a very qualified candidate, a very qualified person, and I think she brings a wealth of knowledge to the council and I look forward to working with her,” said Stoner.