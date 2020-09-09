Piatt County Mental Health Center’s I.M.P.A.C.T. Coalition has used the first two years of a federal Drug-Free Communities grant to get local entities on board with its goal of reducing substance abuse in Monticello, particularly among youth.
With that well underway under the supervision of Coalition Director Kari Sealander, the group hopes to now give youth the tools they need to stay away from alcohol, drugs, cigarettes and the ever-growing vaping crowd.
They have fresh Illinois Youth Survey results to work with in Piatt County. The survey is done every two years, and the 2020 data for Piatt County became available this past spring.
“After digging into all those numbers and also speaking with students, we will be focusing on youth alcohol, marijuana and tobacco/vape prevention services,” said Sealander, who become the IMPACT Coordinator in 2019.
“As we’re entering year three of our grant, we are really focusing on how we can help students build skills, gain knowledge and change unhealthy attitudes or believe that may lead them to unnecessary consequences,” she added.
Initial reviews of the Youth Survey data indicate the first two years of work by IMPACT has made a difference. For example, 33 percent of Piatt County high school seniors reported using alcohol in the past 30 days in 2020, down from 39 percent in 2018. For marijuana use the number dipped from 18 to 12 percent, and self-reported tobacco/vaping use the prior 30 days decreased from 33 to 27 percent.
“From 2018 to 2020, Piatt County 12th grade students reported a 6 percent decrease in alcohol use, marijuana use and tobacco use or vaping in the past 30 days,” noted Sealander. “We believe this is, in part, due to the prevention efforts of IMPACT Coalition, the substance abuse prevention program, and the collaborative efforts of the schools and community members.”
Piatt County Mental Health Center Director Tony Kirkman said community input is on the rise, and includes stakeholders like Kirby Medical Center and the Monticello School District.
The latter even opened up office space for two youth prevention educators to operate out of, making it easier to get information out students.
“Before, it was us having people coming into your building to put on a program. Now, this is the school embracing us, providing us office space so that we daily interact with faculty and students so that we can really work on really work on some relationship building,” said Kirkman. “It is a much more integrated approach.”
The Center received a $625,000 Drug-Free Communities Grant in 2018, which is distributed in $125,000 increments over five years. Area Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) confirmed last week that the 2020-21 funding had been secured, allowing the local program to operate from Sept. 30 of this year through Sept. 29 of 2021.
“The Piatt County Mental Health Center and IMPACT Coalition are very deserving of this grant award, which will allow them to continue their important work in support of our youth,” said Davis. “I also want to congratulate The Center on celebrating 50 years of excellent service to their community in 2020.”
Sealander said the public should see even more from IMPACT in the coming year.
“You will see a variety of marketing products from the IMPACT Coalition, ranging from news articles to billboards with prevention messaging, to radio ads. We will hopefully be collaborating with businesses to pull off some events and ring in a speaker next year,” she said.
Twelve sectors are represented on the IMPACT Coalition: Business, volunteer, healthcare, law enforcement, media, parents, religious, schools, state, substance abuse, youth and youth serving organization.