MONTICELLO — The Monticello City Council has approved the rezoning and annexation of some State Street property for a possible subdivision, but opted against approving a preliminary plan after balking at a developer-requested waiver on installing sidewalks.
That puts the project on pause, along with the rezoning and annexation, according to a city official.
The Heritage Subdivision — a five-lot proposal on 8.86 acres just south of Forest Preserve Park — is being proposed by Julia Atkins, the owner of the land.
“I don’t believe we should build a subdivision without sidewalks and street lights,” Alderman Wendall Brock said at the April 26 council meeting.
“These are very attractive lots. I always thought it would be a great place for a subdivision. But it’s a heavily wooded area, it’s pitch black at night, and I think we’re inviting people to walk in the street where there is no light and no sidewalk. Please consider sidewalks and street lights,” Brock said.
The preliminary plan was defeated 5-3.
Voting against the it were Brock, Tammy Sebens, Pam Harlan, Rodney Burris and Mike Koon.
City Administrator Terry Summers said the project, along with its annexation and rezoning, are likely on hold unless a new preliminary plan is submitted, presumedly to include sidewalks.
“We are in communication with the developer to see if that is something they would willing to resubmit,” Summers said.
He added the three motions considered at the council meeting were done in a certain order, and that it was his feeling “they were contingent on each other.”
The proposal had received favorable reviews up to that point in the meeting. Don Wauthier, speaking for some of the neighbors, complimented developers for addressing concerns, including fewer trees being removed and making the main road a city-owned and maintained one.
“I believe the preliminary plan is certainly a good thing, and that it is a well-put-together plan,” Wauthier said.
The council voted 8-0 to approve annexation of the parcel, as well as rezoning it to Suburban Residential upon annexing into the city.
City code requires sidewalks for new subdivisions unless waivers are approved, such as the one requested by The Heritage Subdivision developers.
Planning and Development Director Brett Baker said one reason given for the waiver request was to help match the neighboring park.
“They were wanting to preserve the park-like setting. Without sidewalks, it eliminates the cutting down of some trees for the sidewalks,” Baker said.
Concern over the elimination of the sidewalk requirement was also expressed at the April 19 planning and zoning board meeting, but the PZB had recommended approval of the plan.
Baker said street lighting is usually addressed later on, when more detailed drawings are submitted, and not generally regulated in the preliminary plan.
Other waivers asked for in the initial plan — a change of curb and gutter type and allowing four of the five lots to have a private sewer that is then connected to the city system — did not seem to be an issue for council members.
Other zoning action
The city council approved three other zoning requests, including:
— A conditional use permit for Jerry Sample to add another principle use to his property at 450 W. Main St. It already houses his Shorin-Ryu Academy of Martial Arts, as well as a miniature golf course added last year. Sample said he has had interest in a coffee shop being located in the northeast corner of the building, which needed a permit to allow another principal use. Plans are for the business to have indoor and outdoor seating, along with curbside service. Parking would be on the street.
— A conditional use permit for Chris and Cindy Reeder, the owner of a multi-family dwelling at 1056 S. Market St. Although the use of the five-apartment building is legal due to it being used in the capacity prior to the city implementing a zoning code, the owners asked to bring it into full compliance before it is sold.
“The use and physical structures currently on the property are not changing. This action is only to bring the property from a nonconforming status to a legal conforming status,” City Community Development Director Callie Jo McFarland said.
— A conditional use permit for LMN properties, the owner of property at 1751 N. Market St. It will allow the company to demolish two buildings and replace it with one, which will house HVAC business offices and self-storage units.
Sage Drive work
At the request of city staff, aldermen approved a resolution asking for another $114,000 in motor fuel tax dollars to be approved for the Sage Drive road project, which is scheduled for this summer.
It brings the total project cost to about $774,000.
“The road construction industry is booming right now. Contractors have plenty of work; there’s state and federal money going to all kinds of projects. They don’t need the work as badly as they once did. I think that’s part of the issue,” Baker said.