MONTICELLO — There was no public comment presented Monday at a Piatt County board hearing concerning a proposed remapping of its three county board districts.
There was a small change in boundaries since the map was tentatively approved on Nov. 10. It was made to add unincorporated areas nearly surrounded by the City of Monticello into the same district as the city. One example would be an area around the Monticello Golf Club that is outside the city limits.
County Consultant Tony Grant of Bellwether said the change would make District 2 more contiguous.
“You can’ have it be in District 1 if everything around it is District 2,” Grant said. “You want to remove potential for a lawsuit.”
With the change, the districts would have the following populations:
— District 1: 5,412 (northern part of the county)
— District 2: 5,685 (mostly the City of Monticello)
— District 3: 5,576 (southern part of the county)
The map change is needed in order to take into account new census data, which show a county that has dropped by 56 people. In contrast, Monticello has added 393 people, necessitating a geographically smaller District 2 in order to keep the populations of the three county board districts relatively equal.
Grant said it is important to adhere to the redistricting process, which includes the mandated public hearing.
“There’s a process and we will continue to follow it and make sure we get this all implemented as necessary, so that it has the most benefit to the voters of Piatt County. That should be our primary focus on this,” Grant said.
County board member Todd Henricks asked if it is common for counties to have an even number of board members. Dustin Harmon, another Bellwether consultant, said it is the norm in the counties they work with.
The map will be up for final approval at the Dec. 8 county board meeting. If approved, the new districts would be in effect for the November 2022 election. All six county board seats — two from each district — would be on the ballot, with two- and four-year terms determined by lot after the election.
Besides the shrinking of the land area included in District 2, the new map would move Cisco from District 1 to District 3.
County Clerk Jennifer Harper said new voter cards would be sent out after all governmental entities finish their remapping efforts.