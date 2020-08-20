City council to consider on Aug. 24
The Monticello planning and zoning board on Aug. 17 voted 4-3 to limit cannabis sales to medical marijuana only. Medical marijuana cultivation would also be allowed, but the PZB went with staff recommendations to not allow recreational cannabis sales.
The issue now goes before the city council for its consideration on Aug. 24.
“This proposed ordinance addresses the desires expressed by the city council that spoke at the July 27th city council meeting,” said City Administrator Terry Summers. He noted that four of eight aldermen spoke out against recreational sales. Summers did note that the other half of the council did not express their desires on the subject at that July 27 session.
The zoning text amendment endorsed by the PZB, which now goes to the city council for its consideration, also limits where medical cannabis operations could locate. Dispensaries must be at least 1,000 feet from daycares, cemeteries, parks, places of worships and schools. Growers/cultivators would need to be that distance from cemeteries, parks and places of worship, and 2,500 feet from daycares and schools.
Summers said the setbacks mean medical marijuana sales could not occur in the downtown business district. They would essentially be limited to areas south of the Piatt County Public Safety Building, and portions in or around Wilkin Commercial Park on Old Route 47 and Bensyl Commercial Park near the northside Circle K gas station.
A push to increase the 1,000-foot setbacks to 1,320 feet was voted down 4-3.
Michael Beem pushed for the increased distance, expressing his feeling that stricter guidelines could, among other things, help limit drug use.
“It's a loss of revenue, and I understand that, but we can't let money lead us,” said Beem. “You can cite any study you want to site that marijuana is not a gateway drug. That is not the case. I can list off person after person after person that I individually know” whom he said moved from marijuana to other drugs.
“There is a moral and ethical idea of kindness that is not worth any amount of sales tax revenue, in my opinion,” he said.
The city was advised by legal counsel that, while recreational sales could be banned, accommodations must be made for medical marijuana sales according to state law. When asked if setbacks could also be implemented for additional categories, attorney Dan Bolin said that could be a slipperly slope.
“Sure, you can add buffers on other buildings,” he said. But, added Bolin, you cannot be “unreasonable” when putting limits on the availability of medical cannabis.
PZB Chairman Mike Hawkins said he was willing to consider sales of recreational cannabis if the city wanted it as a revenue stream.
“There's tax money, and if that's a revenue stream the city could benefit from, I'd at least consider it,” said Hawkins.
The PZB eventually voted 4-3 to allow medical cannabis sales and growing only. Voting “yes” were Hawkins, Elaine Yoon, Amber Goebel and Gerald Day. Voting against it were Beem, Shawn Spillman and Marthaan Riegel. Hawkins broke a 3-3 tie with his “yes” vote. His tie-breaking “no” vote defeated a previous vote to increase setbacks.