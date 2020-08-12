As the state has eased COVID-19-related restrictions this summer, the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and Monticello Main Street are beginning to hold some events, such as Music on Main Aug. 23, a Chamber of Commerce meeting on Aug. 20, and a pet-friendly “Woofstock” at the Robert Milligan Dog Park in Monticello on Aug. 26.
Other events, like Monticellobration, are at least postponed.
We asked current Chamber/Main Street Director Shelly Crawford-Stock a few questions about opening up, along with the status of some mainstay events that usually take place in the fall and winter.
Journal-Republican: So you are trying to open things up a little at a time on the event front with Music on Main, a Chamber meeting and Woofstock (Music on Main, Chamber meeting, Woofstock)?
Crawford-Stock: We are definitely trying to do what we are able given the guidelines and comfort level of the community and members of our organizations. We are asking our business owners to try to stay positive and re-invent the way they deliver services; so we then have to be willing to put our own foot forward, so to speak, and figure out ways we can offer support and entertain differently.
Monticello Chamber, for example, is able to hold in-person meetings. We just need to provide spacing, ask that masks be worn, and limit participation to no more than 50. We will have several meetings moving forward.
Monticello Main Street already hosted one Music on Main event, and the community adhered to distancing requests in and out of the dining areas, so we feel comfortable offering another.
Woofstock is a Monticello Chamber effort and by nature will be a smaller gathering, so we feel as long as folks respect distancing and wear masks, it should be a fun outside event!
J-R: Music on Main has expanded a little more in August, correct?
Crawford-Stock: Monticello Main Street is providing music in our Historic Courthouse Square for patrons of the restaurants on Aug. 23rd from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. We found that there were some businesses in the community that could benefit from the blocked off outdoor space, so Yoga Off the Square will offer a yoga class downtown on the courthouse lawn at 9 a.m., and Canvas and Corks will offer a painting class on the square at 1 p.m. Both businesses offer services that are typically offered indoors. Since some might not yet be ready to partake in those services indoors, this gives folks and opportunity to enjoy their service outside!
Monticello Area Arts Council will also be running their popular Paint-the-Town, but in the Livingston Center/City Building/Depot Parking Lot. This will give kids of all ages a chance to be creative. All the offerings that day are easily done while social distancing, so it’s a fun way to offer the community something to do in the Courthouse Square district!
Our hope is that folks will come to the square to enjoy whatever part of the day they wish grab breakfast or lunch, do a little shopping and participate in one of the other offerings if they are interested!.
J-R: How about other annual events the Chamber/Main Street routinely holds? What is the status of those at this point?
Crawford-Stock: Monticellobration, a Monticello Main Street event, in its normal format, is not possible under current CDC or State guidelines. We are still discussing a fall event, but it could be later in the year and smaller in scope.
The Reds of Christmas, a Monticello Main Street event, is one that we are trying to re-engineer, however it will look quite a bit different this year if it is possible.
Lunch with Santa, a Monticello Chamber event, is looking difficult to operate this year, however the final call has not yet been made.
The Christmas Parade and Santa in the Depot, both Monticello Chamber offerings, are still not off the table, however we need to determine how we can adjust them to assure everyone remains safe.
J-R: How did Woofstock come about?
Crawford-Stock: Alex Blaylock (of Bruno’s Barkery) has been tossing around this idea and happened to mention it to (the City of Monticello’s) Callie McFarland and myself while in another discussion. Callie and I immediately said well that’s a fun idea. The idea is to highlight the businesses that cater to dogs in our community, remind folks about the dog park and celebrate National Dog Day at the same time.
It’s somewhat of a niche event, so it should be easy to socially distance and it will be outdoors. We hope dog lovers will come out to learn about local services for their furry family members and have some fun at the same time.